Navy-Air Force football game to be played in Annapolis on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine announced today that next year’s Air Force-Navy football game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be moved from Oct. 2 to Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“We will use this nationally televised opportunity to reflect on the meaning of our freedom and the competitive spirit of our nation,” said Gladchuk. “Two Service Academies coming together to display our strength of unity and our determination to forever persevere.”

Content Continues Below

“This is an appropriate move for our country to have our Service Academies play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in celebration of our armed forces,” said Pine. “The game will be a fitting way to showcase the amazing future leaders of character from both academies on national television on this solemn anniversary. I would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and willingness to help make this a reality”

It will be just the third time the two schools have played in September and the earliest the two schools have ever met. CBS Sports will broadcast the game nationally on the CBS Television Network with a kickoff time to be announced at a later date

Navy will kick off the 2021 season at home on Sept. 4 vs. Marshall. The other two non-conference games are scheduled for Nov. 6 at Notre Dame and Dec. 11 vs. Army at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports