A Midshipman at the Unites States naval Academy has died while on leave. The Academy made the annoncement earlier this afternoon on their Facebook page.

The Brigade was on leave for the holidays beginning on Sunday, after the Army-Navy Game. As is protocol, the Academy is not releasing any information until 24 hours after the family has been notified.

This story will be updated.

