Mission Escape Rooms to remain open for Holidays with two new rooms

Mission Escape Rooms will remain open during the new enacted COVID-19 restrictions in Anne Arundel County beginning December 16th and ending January 13th. Thursday December 10th, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Executive Order 39 with the new restrictions. Following the release of Executive Order 39, County Executive Pittman released more details and a set of frequently asked questions pertaining to the new Executive Order.

Question 20: Can Mission Escape Rooms Be Open? Yes. As long as no more than 10 persons are in an escape room at one time, that different groups making reservations are not grouped together, and all persons comply with all Mandatory Health & Safety Protocols (including masking) these businesses can operate.

Mission Escape Rooms’ first priority will be the health and safety of all guests and employees as they continue to operate during these difficult times. Mission Escape Rooms will continue to take the preventative COVID-19 measures that they have been taking since being able to reopen on June 19th. All of their health and safety measures can be found here.

Additionally, Mission Escape Rooms has introduced two new room themes this holiday season– Cabin Fever (Arundel Mills) and Mad Dogs Speakeasy (Waugh Chapel). In Arundel Mills, the Cabin Fever room leaves guests at a winter cabin getaway on Mount Frostbite. This winter resort used to be where families would travel for their winter holidays. Upon arrival, guests discover there was a snowstorm the night before that has cut off all power. Guests will need to figure out how to get the power restored in order to call for help.

Not looking to get stranded on Mount Frostbite? Then head over to Waugh Chapel and step back into the 1920’s at Mad Dogs Speakeasy. Karl “Mad-Dog” Malone, and his network of speakeasies, continue to thrive despite the authorities’ efforts to take them down. You and your team are the last hope to shut this operation down before terror runs rampant in town. You’ve managed to get into one of the speakeasies but now must find your way out before Mad Dog’s boys get back.

Mission Escape Rooms is Anne Arundel County’s go-to for fun, interactive, indoor entertainment. With three convenient locations (Downtown Annapolis, the Arundel Mills Mall, and Waugh Chapel Towne Centre)and 11 family-friendly rooms ranging in themes from whimsical fantasy to murder mystery, the experience is fun for all ages. Rooms are designed for groups of 1-10 people.

To schedule an unforgettable experience this holiday season, head over to their website at missionescaperooms.com/

