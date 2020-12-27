Military Bowl’s 3M Play To Win winners selected and honored

Loyola Blakefield senior Jordan Moore and Old Mill Middle School South seventh grader Noah Bailey have been chosen as this year’s winners of the 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M.

“The 3M Play to Win Award is special because it honors student-athletes for their commitment in the classroom and in the community,” said Skip Driessen, 3M Government Markets Marketing Operations Manager. “Jordan and Noah are impressive young men who have demonstrated leadership qualities in everything they do.”

Moore and Bailey were selected by a variety of criteria, including a passion for football and team spirit, having family members who served in the military, a demonstrated strong interest in STEM studies and a demonstrated strong interest in social and racial justice causes. As the 3M Play to Win Award winners, Moore and Bailey will receive a 3M prize package.

Moore, the son of two service members, played quarterback on the Loyola Blakefield football team and has accepted a scholarship to play for Duke University, where he plans to enroll for the spring semester. At Loyola, he also participates in the Black Student Union and Peer Education Group and volunteers to mentor disadvantaged youth in Baltimore City, focusing on helping them with STEM studies. Moore’s brother, Jayden, was the 2019 3M Play to Win Award winner.

“When you’re doing what you love, you don’t really get tired,” Moore said, explaining how he handles what seems like a busy schedule. “I think I take the most pride in Peer Education, because it gives me the opportunity to share the knowledge I’ve learned with all the other students and we advise students how to make healthy decisions. That’s where I’ve had the most impact.”

Bailey’s father, Scott, is a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has served 20 years and is currently stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground. Bailey is active in STEM programs at Old Mill South and participates in a virtual field trip each month. He also participates in several clubs and enjoys building a variety of things, including a car made from recyclable items, and is presently working on a robot. He is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement USA, has won several awards at science fairs and believes strongly in standing up for others. He also plays tight end and defensive end for the Old Mill Youth Association.

“My parents hold me accountable and make sure I am respectful,” Bailey said.

This year’s Military Bowl will be held on Monday, December 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN. No spectators will be permitted at the game.

