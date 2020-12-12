MIDN 1st Class Quinn O’Loane awarded Marshall Scholarship

Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) William “Quinn” O’Loane, 22, of Prospect, Kentucky, was recently awarded a Marshall Scholarship. This highly-competitive academic scholarship provides up to two years of postgraduate study at a United Kingdom university. This year, over 1,100 candidates competed for one of the 46 scholarships awarded.

This semester, O’Loane serves as executive officer to the 4,400-strong Brigade of Midshipmen at the Academy. The position puts him second in command of the brigade and makes him responsible for the efficient operation of the brigade staff. O’Loane also previously held the position of Brigade Training Sergeant, during which time he was responsible for the indoctrination of 1,200 plebes (freshmen) at the Academy.

As part of an ethical research seminar at the Academy’s Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership, O’Loane is currently conducting research into the ethics of grey-zone warfare and intelligence activities. The findings of his research will be applied to the ethics courses at the national service academies.

O’Loane is a member of the Midshipman Action Group (MAG) community service organization at the Academy. As a volunteer with MAG, he participates in activities such as honor salutes at veteran funerals, beautification projects, and food drives.

O’Loane intends to pursue a master’s in international relations at the University of York and the London School of Economics, where he will focus on U.S.-China relations and cooperative approaches with our allies — particularly the United Kingdom — to seek solutions to great power competition. He hopes to be able to use his education to support international order as a member of the U.S. Navy. After the completion of the Marshall Scholarship program, O’Loane will report to Naval Air Station Pensacola for flight school. Following successful completion of flight school, he will join the fleet as a naval aviator.

The Marshall Scholarship Program was founded by an Act of Parliament in 1953 to commemorate the humane ideals of the European Recovery Program (Marshall Plan). Goals of the program include enabling future leaders of America the opportunity to study in the U.K., to help scholars gain an understanding and appreciation of contemporary Britain, to contribute to the advancement of knowledge at Britain’s centers of academic excellence, and to motivate scholars to act as ambassadors throughout their lives, thus strengthening British-American relations. The program has awarded over 2,000 scholarships to date.

