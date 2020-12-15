MHEC has nearly $2M in scholarships for future teachers

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced that more than 100 students who are attending a Maryland college or university to become a teacher, will share a total of more than $1.9 million in scholarships.

The Teaching Fellows for Maryland Scholarship is awarded to students who pledge to work as teachers in a Maryland public school or public prekindergarten after completing their studies at schools that have at least 50% of the students eligible for free or reduced price meals (FRPM).

“Since taking office, our administration has provided historically high funding for education,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This scholarship will help to connect Maryland’s schools with a steady pipeline of talent and create rewarding opportunities for our aspiring teachers.”

MHEC recently awarded a total of $1,916,770 to 106 students. Each student who received a scholarship as an undergraduate student will be required to fulfill the service obligation for one year for each year they receive the scholarship. Each student who received a scholarship as a graduate student will be required to fulfill the service obligation for two years for each year they received the scholarship.

“This scholarship is essential to helping both the students attending college, and the students attending K-12 schools across Maryland,” Secretary Fielder said. “It offers the scholarship recipient the money necessary to attend college, while providing FRPM schools the high-quality, well-educated workforce that we, as Marylanders, are so proud of.”

The scholarship will pay for tuition, fees, as well as room and board for the 106 recipients.

For more information on how to apply for the Teaching Fellows for Maryland Scholarship and eligibility requirements, go to mhec.maryland.gov/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/descriptions.aspx and click on Teaching Fellows of Maryland Scholarship under the Career/Occupation-Based Grants & Scholarships.

Other scholarship information will be released as awards are made for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This year, MHEC’s Office of Student Financial Assistance (OSFA) is responsible for administering scholarships and grants to more than 57,000 Maryland students, with expenditures totaling nearly $126 million.

