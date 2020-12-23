Maryland vaccine dashboard now live on Maryland’s COVID site

The State of Maryland today launched a new COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard on coronavirus.maryland.gov, updating its standard daily COVID-19 reporting with additional metrics, including statewide vaccinations by region, age group, gender, race, and ethnicity. The launch comes as Maryland continues Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan with the arrival of Moderna vaccinesearlier this week.

The dashboard shows that, as of this morning, Maryland has recorded 10,497 COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Today we have launched an innovative dashboard that will allow Marylanders to track the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations across the state,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “More than 10,000 of our citizens have already been vaccinated, and we look forward to increasing this number exponentially in the coming weeks.”

The new dashboard reflects reporting from hospitals that are administering COVID-19 vaccinations to front line healthcare workers. Data are sourced from ImmuNet, the state’s immunization information database, where healthcare systems and providers upload and store vaccination records. Reporting will expand to include data from nursing homes and other healthcare providers as new rounds of vaccinations begin and more vaccines are allocated to Maryland in the coming weeks and months.

“The insight we take from this vaccination dashboard and all of our data helps inform everything from operations to outreach and communications,” said Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “It is critical to our broader strategic planning and helps us respond appropriately as information continues to develop rapidly.”

Maryland launched coronavirus.maryland.gov in March through a cooperative partnership between MDH, the Maryland Department of Information Technology, and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency. The site provides daily updates on COVID-19 metrics, including detailed demographic and geographic breakdowns, and includes four other distinct COVID-19 data dashboards: case and death summary data; congregate living facility data; schools outbreak data; and contact tracing data, in addition to an interactive testing site locator.

To view the COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard, visit the homepage at coronavirus.maryland.gov. The dashboard will be updated daily during the 10 a.m. hour.

Marylanders are encouraged to visit covidlink.maryland.gov to learn more about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, review safety information about the vaccines, and get answers to frequently asked questions.

