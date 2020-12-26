--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Legacy Business Spotlight: Lisa’s Cakepops (Encore Presentation)

| December 26, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

So, how does a woman go from Wall Street to Ritchie Highway running one of the more delicious businesses in the area? This week we figure that out as we sit down with Lisa Schneiderman from Lisa’s Cakepops in Severna Park.

Lisa and her husband are the bakers-in-chief and produce nothing but yumm. Cakepops are a relatively new phenomenon, and Lisa was there to capture it. It all started in her kitchen, then moved to a shared commercial kitchen, to finally a small storefront tucked behind the Severna Park Bowl.

My takeaway surprise?  The customization available–I always thought round cake balls dipped in chocolate–I was wrong!

Have a listen!

Rams Head

