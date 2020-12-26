Legacy Business Spotlight: Lisa’s Cakepops (Encore Presentation)

So, how does a woman go from Wall Street to Ritchie Highway running one of the more delicious businesses in the area? This week we figure that out as we sit down with Lisa Schneiderman from Lisa’s Cakepops in Severna Park.

Lisa and her husband are the bakers-in-chief and produce nothing but yumm. Cakepops are a relatively new phenomenon, and Lisa was there to capture it. It all started in her kitchen, then moved to a shared commercial kitchen, to finally a small storefront tucked behind the Severna Park Bowl.

My takeaway surprise? The customization available–I always thought round cake balls dipped in chocolate–I was wrong!

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB