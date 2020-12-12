Legacy Business Spotlight: Hospice of the Chesapeake

The end of life is not easy….for anyone. Thankfully, we have the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Hospice was a bit of a mystery to me, so we went and sat down with Ben Marcantonio who is the President and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

We learned about their origins as one of the earliest hospices in the US more than 40 years ago. The services they offer to patients, families and friends. The facilities they have to offer that care, and exactly what that care involves. In a word– comfort!

This episode may make you squirm and think a bit, but you’ll be better for having listened.

Have a listen!

