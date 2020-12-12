--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Legacy Business Spotlight: Hospice of the Chesapeake

| December 12, 2020, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

The end of life is not easy….for anyone.  Thankfully, we have the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Hospice was a bit of a mystery to me, so we went and sat down with Ben Marcantonio who is the President and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake.

We learned about their origins as one of the earliest hospices in the US more than 40 years ago. The services they offer to patients, families and friends. The facilities they have to offer that care, and exactly what that care involves. In a word– comfort!

This episode may make you squirm and think a bit, but you’ll be better for having listened.

Have a listen!

Links:

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...


Rams Head

Tags: , , ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«