How to park for FREE in Annapolis this holiday season

The City of Annapolis is once again offering free parking this holiday season to support our local businesses and reminding downtown visitors to shop safely during their visit.

From Black Friday, November 27 until January 2, 2021, parking at meters in downtown Annapolis will include three hours of free parking. Use the ParkMobile app to get an additional hour free simply by entering the code PARKDTA.

The city asks visitors, residents, and businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus by adhering to COVID-19 protocols: wear a mask; practice physical distancing, limit the number of people indoors, and wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

How to Park Free at Meters with ParkDTA

Download the free ParkMobile smartphone app and create your free account before arriving downtown.

Enter your vehicle and credit card information (no charge applied to credit card during holidays)

When parked, enter the 4-digit parking zone code located on the green sticker on the nearest parking meter or ParkMobile sign. Alternatively, enable location sharing on your smartphone.

Enter code ParkDTA in the app. Alternatively, call 877-727-5758 to provide the code via telephone.

Midnight Madness has been modified this year with no street closures and no live entertainment. Retail stores will be open late on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Retailers may offer late hours Fridays-Saturdays throughout this period to allow shoppers to spread out in order to maintain physical distancing. Residents and visitors who are comfortable with in-store shopping are encouraged to shop locally to help our businesses and our local economy get through this difficult period.

Additional Free Parking For:

Knighton Parking Garage : Free parking 4 pm to midnight on December 3, 10, and 17.

: Free parking 4 pm to midnight on December 3, 10, and 17. Gotts Court Parking Garage : Free parking Thursday to Sunday 4 pm to Midnight now through the winter.

: Free parking Thursday to Sunday 4 pm to Midnight now through the winter. Hillman Parking Garage: Free parking Thursday and Friday 4 pm to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday 10 am to midnight now through the winter.

