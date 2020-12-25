How to figure out what kind of RV you want to travel in

A Recreational Vehicle is a home away from home, in a literal sense. Also known as RV for short, these vehicles provide all the comforts a house can provide and sometimes more. What’s more? You can drive it up a hill, park it near the beach, or head out of the city and enjoy the starry nights in the most remotet parts of the country. Are you wondering what you will eat or where will you sleep? Well, you will have an entire kitchen at your disposal and a cozy bed to sleep on. It will be your house on wheels!

Deciding to buy an RV is a no-brainer, the real puzzle is deciding which type of RV best suits your needs. It all depends on your requirements, budget, and taste. However, having too many options to choose from can be overwhelming. Don’t worry, though; we will help you narrow down those options. The first step is to understand the types and classes of RVs. To put it simply, there are towable RVs that come without a motor, and then there are drivable ones, also known as motorhomes. The drivable RVs are divided into Classes A, B, and C, depending on their sizes. Fifth wheels, toy haulers, travel trailers, and extendable trailers fall under towable RVs. Here’s how you can choose the right one for your next trip.

● Non-motorized RVs

Depending upon how they are towed, non-motorized or towable Recreational Vehicles are further divided into Bumper Pull and Fifth Wheel.

1. Bumper Pull RV

These recreational vehicles work exactly as their name suggests. They are attached to the bumper of the towing vehicle. You have a wide variety when it comes to bumper-pull, from tiny TAB campers to huge trailers. Pop-up campers, travel trailers, and toy haulers are all pulled by vehicles matching the proportions of the RV, while Tabs can be attached to vehicles as small as motorcycles.

Travel trailers are by far the most popular choice in the non-motorized section of Bumper Pull RVs. It is easy to hitch and unhitch the trailer from the vehicle hauling it. With a number of expandable slide-outs on the side, the trailer can provide wider living spaces. They can be customized to fit your needs. For example, you can choose to have bunk beds or go with the couple coach option.

Toy Haulers however have an advantage of their own. They have a storage space in the rear with a ramp door, which can be used as a garage for transporting motorcycles, ATVs, and other ‘Toys.’ And, that’s not all. You can enjoy the comforts of home while on the road and even convert the rear space into an office, room, or workshop.

2. Fifth Wheel RV

Fifth wheel RVs are actually hitched to the bed of the truck, which makes them higher and heavier than the bumper-pull RV They are very easy to tow, huge in size, have a lot of space, and can be used on long journeys. This is a popular choice for many full-time RV-ers. Its multiple slide-outs provide a lot of options to expand the living space while camping. After unhitching at your favorite spot, the designated towing vehicle can be used freely for other commutes. Although the strong doors and sturdy walls give excellent security, it is advisable to always have progressive RV insurance on hand. The best part about fifth wheels is the spacious nature of these vehicles and the fact that they offer enough privacy and comfort to their travelers.

● Motorized RVs (Motorhomes)

These types of RVs are drivable and don’t require to be towed. Motorized RVs are divided into different classes, namely Class A, Class B, and Class C RVs. Each comes in a different size and are distinguished by their utilities. Ranging from 15-40 feet (sometimes more) in length, they can be huge or compact depending on their class.

1. Class A

These vehicles are the largest drivable RVs in this group. They generally have huge windscreens and have a bus-like appearance. They are built upon large chassis and are also known as motorhomes (or motor coaches). These vehicles can serve as a home and come loaded with a kitchen, restroom, bedrooms, lounging area, and more. And if that’s not enough, the slide-outs can be used to increase the storage and living area. Luxurious in appearance and generous in space, Class A RVs are perfect for long family getaways.

2. Class B

This class of drivable RV isn’t as big and spacious as Class A and exhibits a van-like appearance rather than being bus-like, which makes it perfect for couples or small groups. Their smaller size offers much more mobility and fuel-efficiency than the other two classes of drivable RVs. The Class B RVs still provide ample space due to their sleek and utilitarian design for showers, toilets, televisions, refrigerators, etc. In short, they are almost as capable as the other RVs, and obviously the better choice for everyday driving.

3. Class C

These motorhomes are slightly bigger than Class B RVs due to an additional space provided right above the driver’s cabin. These vehicles display similar attributes to the Class A motorhomes but provide more mobility and mileage, which makes them a better option for families looking for an RV within a lower budget. Class C RVs have a number of variants. They come in compact, full-sized, and super-sized models.

A Recreational Vehicle, as showcased above, comes with its own perks and benefits. It can serve as a camper, traveler, hauler, or be used to tow vehicles. They can come with a complete experience of living in a home, working in an office, or even chilling in a lounge all while on the road. They can be used for vacationing, camping, or as a permanent residence. One sure thing, though, having an RV is a luxury we should all experience at least once.

As you can see, RVs come in different types, makes, and models. To choose from the various options the auto industry has to offer, you must first consider your needs and budget. But regardless of which one you go for, the fact of the matter remains that investing in an RV will allow you to revel in the freedom of the open road anytime you want, no matter where you are.

