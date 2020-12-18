--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Houlihan’s in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre to close at end of month

| December 18, 2020, 04:13 PM

Houlihan’s, a staple of the dining scene at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills will be closing permanently at the end of the month.  In a Facebook post, the popular restaurant explained that due to the uncertainty for indoor dining and the financial losses due to COVID-19, that it was no longer sustainable.

Management at the local restaurant is encouraging anyone with a gift card to use it prior to closing on December 27, 2020.  According to the Houlilhan’s website, the two closest stores would be Herndon or Hershey.

