Houlihan’s in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre to close at end of month
Houlihan’s, a staple of the dining scene at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills will be closing permanently at the end of the month. In a Facebook post, the popular restaurant explained that due to the uncertainty for indoor dining and the financial losses due to COVID-19, that it was no longer sustainable.
Management at the local restaurant is encouraging anyone with a gift card to use it prior to closing on December 27, 2020. According to the Houlilhan’s website, the two closest stores would be Herndon or Hershey.
