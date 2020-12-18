Houlihan’s in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre to close at end of month

Houlihan’s, a staple of the dining scene at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills will be closing permanently at the end of the month. In a Facebook post, the popular restaurant explained that due to the uncertainty for indoor dining and the financial losses due to COVID-19, that it was no longer sustainable.

Content Continues Below

Management at the local restaurant is encouraging anyone with a gift card to use it prior to closing on December 27, 2020. According to the Houlilhan’s website, the two closest stores would be Herndon or Hershey.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB