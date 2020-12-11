--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
GameStop in Annapolis Harbour Center to close

| December 11, 2020, 03:32 PM

GameStop in the Annapois Harbour Center is closing their doors. According to an employee there, they plan to be open through the holidays and close at the end of the month.

The other area stores, (Annapolis Mall, Severna Park, Gambrills, and Bowie) will not be affected.  Many other retailers in the center have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic including Baja Fresh and Enchanted Art and Sole Comfort (closing at the end of the year).  Additionally, the Bowtie Theater has been shuttered since March.

