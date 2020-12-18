Former Schuh spokesman, Owen McEvoy, named Deputy Secretary of Housing and Community Development

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Secretary Kenneth C. Holt today announced that Owen McEvoy will serve as Deputy Secretary for the Department.

Prior to his current role, McEvoy served as DHCD’s Director of Public Information where he managed a team of marketing, communications, outreach, business development and customer service professionals. During his tenure, he directed a series of business development and marketing campaigns that have enabled the Maryland Mortgage Program to achieve more than $1 billion in mortgage reservations.

“Owen has been a dedicated member of our team who understands the good work we do each day to change Maryland for the better,” said Secretary Holt. “His experience at various levels of government will ensure tangible progress on many of the transformational projects our department has helped support.”

Before his time in Maryland state government, he served as Director of Media Relations and Public Information Officer for former Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, where he worked extensively on land use and development issues. He also served previously as a Deputy Communications Director for Speechwriting for former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett, and as an aide to former Maryland Governor Bob Ehrlich.

A graduate of Villanova University School of Law and Georgetown University, he resides in Anne Arundel County with his wife.



