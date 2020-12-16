Float to Paradise – An alternative to rest and relaxation

With travel plans on hold for the time being and virtual trips not fulfilling, people are itching to get away from the hectic world and stresses of everyday life. What if there was a way to transcend without having to pack your bags?

Paradise Float Spa is a local, female-owned and operated business that offers float therapy, a sensory deprivation experience where one is submerged in ten inches of skin-temperature water with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts dissolved into it. The water is preserved in spacious rooms with the option to keep lights on or off. Your body relaxes; your mind follows.

Content Continues Below

Float therapy has been implemented since the 1950s as a tool to better understand consciousness. Recently, floating has been utilized by professional athletes as a recovery tool and to improve focus. “Floating” as the experience is referred to, is a safe way to reach a meditative state. Sessions range in duration from 60 to 90 minutes.

Step in, sit down, lean back and notice that the water will support you as you pop to the top of the water. You will float effortlessly due to the density of the water/salt solution.

Many companies are using floating as a unique, stress-relieving experience to boost employee morale and reduce the impact of work-related stressors. Paradise Float Spa is offering corporate float packages starting at $350 as well as individual sessions.

To learn more about floating, visit Paradise Float Spa located at 619 Severn Ave in Eastport or online at www.paradisefloatspa.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB