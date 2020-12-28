Finalists named for “Teacher of the Year”

Fifteen teachers from all levels of the school system were named recently as semifinalists for the 2021 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

The semifinalists and the subjects they teach are:

Meghan Bellarin, physical education, Linthicum Elementary School

Kathryn Bright, music, Jacobsville Elementary School

Jing Dai, world languages, Meade High School

Lauren Ebersberger, science, Magothy River Middle School

Ashley Godich, science, Chesapeake High School

Kellie Goforth, AVID, North County High School

Alison Grava, English, South River High School

Caitlin Oyinlola, special education, Meade Middle School

Melissa Quigley, health, physical education, and dance, Broadneck High School

Sarah Rippeon, language arts, Crofton Middle School

Jessica Scanlon, first grade, Glendale Elementary School

Sebastian Serrano, science, Annapolis High School

Timothy Stedman, physical education, Crofton High School

Lori Stuart, school counselor, Four Seasons Elementary School

Sara Wagner, special education, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Amanda Glover, fifth grade, St. Paul’s Lutheran School

Myles Healy, English, St. Mary’s High School

Jacquelyn Touhey, third grade, Rockbridge Academy

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 46 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 35th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

Renee Austin, Severna Park Middle School

Patricia Bartlett, Benfield Elementary School

Bradley Bittinger, Southern High School

Sonja Bolotin, Monarch Academy

Jessica Caldwell, Southern Middle School

Dionne English Chambers, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Megan Creighton, Lothian Elementary School

Maria Cummings, Monarch Global Academy

Stacey Curry, Arnold Elementary School

Terri Duswalt, Crofton Elementary School

Tracey Greenberg, Central Elementary School

Wendy Hedges, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Deborah Hock, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

Lelia (Jean) Jackson, Old Mill Middle School South

Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School

Fanta Kamara, Old Mill Middle School North

Samantha Kelly, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Karen Kerr, Solley Elementary School

Jacob Kruger, Quarterfield Elementary School

Molly Lethbridge-Owens, Annapolis Elementary School

Lisa Maddox, Marley Middle School

Gregory Mueller, West Meade Early Education Center

Melissa Nauman, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

Leah Noreiga, Lindale Middle School

Caroline Roskam, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Marcus Villano, Bates Middle School

Jenna Weckel, Shady Side Elementary School

Rebecca West, Crofton Woods Elementary School

AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in five of the last six years.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829 for more information.

Source : AACPS

