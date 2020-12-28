Finalists named for “Teacher of the Year”
Fifteen teachers from all levels of the school system were named recently as semifinalists for the 2021 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
The semifinalists and the subjects they teach are:
- Meghan Bellarin, physical education, Linthicum Elementary School
- Kathryn Bright, music, Jacobsville Elementary School
- Jing Dai, world languages, Meade High School
- Lauren Ebersberger, science, Magothy River Middle School
- Ashley Godich, science, Chesapeake High School
- Kellie Goforth, AVID, North County High School
- Alison Grava, English, South River High School
- Caitlin Oyinlola, special education, Meade Middle School
- Melissa Quigley, health, physical education, and dance, Broadneck High School
- Sarah Rippeon, language arts, Crofton Middle School
- Jessica Scanlon, first grade, Glendale Elementary School
- Sebastian Serrano, science, Annapolis High School
- Timothy Stedman, physical education, Crofton High School
- Lori Stuart, school counselor, Four Seasons Elementary School
- Sara Wagner, special education, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Amanda Glover, fifth grade, St. Paul’s Lutheran School
- Myles Healy, English, St. Mary’s High School
- Jacquelyn Touhey, third grade, Rockbridge Academy
The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 46 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 35th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:
- Renee Austin, Severna Park Middle School
- Patricia Bartlett, Benfield Elementary School
- Bradley Bittinger, Southern High School
- Sonja Bolotin, Monarch Academy
- Jessica Caldwell, Southern Middle School
- Dionne English Chambers, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Megan Creighton, Lothian Elementary School
- Maria Cummings, Monarch Global Academy
- Stacey Curry, Arnold Elementary School
- Terri Duswalt, Crofton Elementary School
- Tracey Greenberg, Central Elementary School
- Wendy Hedges, Chesapeake Bay Middle School
- Deborah Hock, Waugh Chapel Elementary School
- Lelia (Jean) Jackson, Old Mill Middle School South
- Dawn Jarman, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Fanta Kamara, Old Mill Middle School North
- Samantha Kelly, George T. Cromwell Elementary School
- Karen Kerr, Solley Elementary School
- Jacob Kruger, Quarterfield Elementary School
- Molly Lethbridge-Owens, Annapolis Elementary School
- Lisa Maddox, Marley Middle School
- Gregory Mueller, West Meade Early Education Center
- Melissa Nauman, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
- Leah Noreiga, Lindale Middle School
- Caroline Roskam, Windsor Farm Elementary School
- Marcus Villano, Bates Middle School
- Jenna Weckel, Shady Side Elementary School
- Rebecca West, Crofton Woods Elementary School
AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in five of the last six years.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2021 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829 for more information.
