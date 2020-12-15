December 15, 2020 | Daily News Brief | Cape St. Claire fire. Child exploitation levels are high. Irish Restaurant Company is giving back. Must see events.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A fire in Cape St. Claire displaces two. State Police warning about increased reports of child sexual exploitation. The Irish Restaurant Company is giving back despite being ordered to close to on site dining. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park released their Winter Lecture Series schedule and it looks fantastic. And tonight, cancel all your plans and watch the AM-FM Christmas Show at 7pm on their Facebook or YouTube pages!

