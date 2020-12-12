--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Crosby promotes Lee Gatchel to Vice President

| December 12, 2020, 04:17 PM

Crosby Marketing Communications announced that it has promoted Lee Gatchel to Vice President, Experience Design. He will lead teams to create compelling experiences that enhance user engagement and satisfaction across digital channels and destinations.

In this expanded role, Gatchel will work directly with clients on digital strategy, while spurring collaboration among the firm’s information architects, UX designers, content creators and developers  who are building websites, mobile apps, and immersive digital experiences.

“Lee brings a user-first perspective and the perfect blend of creative and analytical thinking to lead the design of large-scale digital transformation programs our clients are increasingly turning to us for,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “He will continue to push us to innovate in the areas of user research, design thinking, and creating connected customer journeys via digital channels.”

Since joining Crosby in 2012, Gatchel has created award-winning web and digital marketing work for clients including Kaiser Permanente, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the ENERGY STAR program.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

