County Health Department preparing to administer vaccines to first responders and health care workers

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has announced plans to roll out its COVID-19 vaccinations for first responders and health care providers, the two populations identified in the State of Maryland’s highest priority group. (Read Vaccine Statement)

Starting the week of December 28, 2020, and pending the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, first responders will be the first group to receive the vaccine. First responders include law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMT’s, firefighters and crisis teams. The Department of Health is already working with these groups to coordinate the vaccination efforts.

Anne Arundel County health care providers not affiliated with a hospital or long term care facility will be the next group vaccinated. Practices needing to be vaccinated should submit their names online on this Google Form.

In Maryland, hospital health care providers have begun receiving the Pfizer vaccine through their health care systems, and pharmacies will begin providing the Pfizer vaccine to long-term care facilities.

Once most of the requesters in the highest priority group have been vaccinated and vaccines are broadly available, the County will move to the next priority group at announced clinics. At this time, the 1B group includes individuals age 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Clinics will be announced on www.aahealth.org. Once more vaccines are broadly available with federal approval, and the County has vaccinated a significant proportion of Priority Group 1, clinics will move to Priority Group 2.

“Vaccinations are the most important method our county has of controlling COVID-19 illness and deaths,” said Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, “However, the vaccine will not end the spread on its own. There is a chance that a vaccinated person can be a silent carrier. Please continue wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands to control this pandemic.”

For more information about the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, click here.

