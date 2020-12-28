Comptroller presented R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Awards for Distinguished Public Service virtually

Comptroller Peter Franchot virtually presented the R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Awards for Distinguished Public Service recently. Franchot created the award to honor the indelible legacy of the former Delegate and Speaker of the House, Clay Mitchell. He was an Army veteran and gentlemen farmer who worked tirelessly to improve access to education, modernize transportation and invest in open space programs in Maryland to benefit us all. Speaker Mitchell also received the 2016 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Kent County.

The Mitchell Award recognizes past or current elected officials at all levels of government who exemplify Mitchell’s spirit of public service, demonstrating strong leadership, humility and compassion for their communities. The former Speaker’s son Clayton A. Mitchell Sr. partnered in the presentations with the Comptroller, offering personal insight into his father’s tenure as a civil servant.

“Clay was a dear friend and mentor and we lost a grand statesman and cherished public servant when he passed. With so many exceptional candidates in the Free State, these were at times difficult choices to make,” Franchot said of the selection process. “I want to congratulate all of the recipients, and thank them for their dedication and service to Maryland. We are all better off because of your unwavering advocacy and commitment to truly serving those you represent.”

List of Winners:

Allegany County: Casper Taylor

Anne Arundel County: Mary Ann Love

Baltimore City: Kurt Schmoke

Baltimore County: Paula Hollinger

Calvert County: Hagner Mister

Caroline County: Larry C. Porter

Carrol County: Julia Walsh Gouge

Cecil County: Ronald Guns

Charles County: William Eckman

Dorchester County: Adelaide Eckardt

Frederick County: Galen Clagett

Garrett County: Peggy Jamison

Harford County: Eileen Rehrmann

Howard County: C. Vernon Gray

Kent County: Wayne Gilchrest

Montgomery County: Ida Ruben

Prince Georges County: Gloria Lawlah

Queen Anne’s County: Wheeler Baker

Somerset County: Daniel Long

St. Mary’s County: John Wood Jr.

Talbot County: William S. Horne

Washington County: Charles “Skip” Kauffman

Wicomico County: Norman Conway

Worcester County: William “Gee” Williams III

