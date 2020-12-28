Comptroller presented R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Awards for Distinguished Public Service virtually
Comptroller Peter Franchot virtually presented the R. Clayton Mitchell Jr. Awards for Distinguished Public Service recently. Franchot created the award to honor the indelible legacy of the former Delegate and Speaker of the House, Clay Mitchell. He was an Army veteran and gentlemen farmer who worked tirelessly to improve access to education, modernize transportation and invest in open space programs in Maryland to benefit us all. Speaker Mitchell also received the 2016 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Kent County.
The Mitchell Award recognizes past or current elected officials at all levels of government who exemplify Mitchell’s spirit of public service, demonstrating strong leadership, humility and compassion for their communities. The former Speaker’s son Clayton A. Mitchell Sr. partnered in the presentations with the Comptroller, offering personal insight into his father’s tenure as a civil servant.
“Clay was a dear friend and mentor and we lost a grand statesman and cherished public servant when he passed. With so many exceptional candidates in the Free State, these were at times difficult choices to make,” Franchot said of the selection process. “I want to congratulate all of the recipients, and thank them for their dedication and service to Maryland. We are all better off because of your unwavering advocacy and commitment to truly serving those you represent.”
List of Winners:
Allegany County: Casper Taylor
Anne Arundel County: Mary Ann Love
Baltimore City: Kurt Schmoke
Baltimore County: Paula Hollinger
Calvert County: Hagner Mister
Caroline County: Larry C. Porter
Carrol County: Julia Walsh Gouge
Cecil County: Ronald Guns
Charles County: William Eckman
Dorchester County: Adelaide Eckardt
Frederick County: Galen Clagett
Garrett County: Peggy Jamison
Harford County: Eileen Rehrmann
Howard County: C. Vernon Gray
Kent County: Wayne Gilchrest
Montgomery County: Ida Ruben
Prince Georges County: Gloria Lawlah
Queen Anne’s County: Wheeler Baker
Somerset County: Daniel Long
St. Mary’s County: John Wood Jr.
Talbot County: William S. Horne
Washington County: Charles “Skip” Kauffman
Wicomico County: Norman Conway
Worcester County: William “Gee” Williams III
