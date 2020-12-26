Chesapeake Life Center to to offer both in-person and virtual grief support groups

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups that will be meeting in person on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena.

New to the center is the Traumatic Loss Eight-Week Group. This group will be led by two clinicians with expertise in traumatic loss who will focus on how to heal from death losses that involve trauma. Together they will create a safe space for participants to learn skills of grounding, containing overwhelming feelings, releasing trauma from the body, and safely expressing the loss and its circumstances. An eight-week commitment is required. The group will meet Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 to April 8. The total cost is $75. People need to call in advance as there will be a screening to ensure that the group is a good fit for each griever.

Another new offering on the schedule is the Caregivers Six-Week Support Group. This facilitated group is designed for those actively caring for a loved one with a chronic illness. This group will provide participants an opportunity to connect with other caregivers, learn about resources, coping strategies and more, in a safe supportive space. The group will meet Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. March 2 to April 6. This is a free offering, but a six-week commitment is required.

Also meeting on the Belcher Campus in the first quarter of 2021:

Six-Week Grief Support Group – This facilitated six-week support group offers attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating grief in a community of trust. It will meet Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 to March 4. The total cost is $60. A six-week commitment is required.

– This facilitated six-week support group offers attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating grief in a community of trust. It will meet Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28 to March 4. The total cost is $60. A six-week commitment is required. Exploring Grief through Art – A picture is worth a thousand words. No artistic ability or previous experience is required for this monthly group where participants gather together in a safe, creative and supportive space to use a wide range of art materials to express where each is on their grief journey. It will meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Feb. 4 and March 4.

– A picture is worth a thousand words. No artistic ability or previous experience is required for this monthly group where participants gather together in a safe, creative and supportive space to use a wide range of art materials to express where each is on their grief journey. It will meet Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, Feb. 4 and March 4. Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 17.

Per Center for Disease Control and Anne Arundel County guidelines, the number of people allowed to participate in programs in person is limited to six to allow for physical distancing. Face masks must be worn at all times. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

Registration is required for both groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops.

