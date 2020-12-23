Chesapeake Life Center announces virtual grief support workshops for 2021

Chesapeake Life Center will continue many of its support programs and workshops via a telehealth platform, Zoom for Healthcare, through March.

New to the online program is the Caregivers Monthly Support Group, a group designed for those actively caring for a loved one with a chronic illness. This group will provide attendees with an opportunity to connect with other caregivers, learn about resources, coping strategies and more, in a safe, therapeutic space. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of the month, Jan. 6, Feb. 3 and March 3.

Content Continues Below

The following groups also will be meeting virtually:

SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet on the first Monday of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m.Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1.

has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet on the first Monday of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m.Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1. Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 17.

is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 17. Nurturing the Grieving Heart through Yoga is a six-week virtual workshop that will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. These adult yoga classes are facilitated by Cathy Rees, a registered nurse and certified yoga instructor with the Yoga Center of Columbia. This gentle workshop can be done standing or from a chair and is perfect for both grievers and caregivers. The total cost for the six weeks is $40.

is a six-week virtual workshop that will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. These adult yoga classes are facilitated by Cathy Rees, a registered nurse and certified yoga instructor with the Yoga Center of Columbia. This gentle workshop can be done standing or from a chair and is perfect for both grievers and caregivers. The total cost for the six weeks is $40. Parent/Parental-Figure Loss Monthly Support Group is a monthly drop-in group that is open to adults grieving the death of a parent or parental figure. It will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month, Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 24.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. For details on telehealth bereavement services, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/clc-covid-19. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS