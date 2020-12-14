Cape St. Claire family displaced, firefighter injured in weekend house fire

County officials are investigating a fire in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood near Annapolis that displaced a couple and sent a firefighter to a local burn center with minor injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a house on fire in the 1100 block of Green Holly Drive just after 10:30pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020. First arriving firefighters found a two-story, single-family home fully involved in fire which was threatening two neighboring homes.

The occupants escaped the house before firefighters arrived and were uninjured.

Fifty-five firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire department was assisted by the Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department, Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department, and Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Both adjacent dwellings sustained exterior damage, but their occupants were able to remain in their homes. The two adult occupants of the house of origin have been displaced but did not need Red Cross assistance.

Paramedics transported one firefighter with minor burn injuries to the Adult Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit; however officials believe that it may have started from an unattended wood stove on the rear porch.

