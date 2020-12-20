Brendan Sailing receives $10K grant from The Brick Companies

Brendan Sailing has received a $10,000 Grant from The Brick Companies Foundation. This grant will support expanding opportunities to youth who would otherwise not have these life experiences.

Shelly Ford, Chief Responsibility Officer of the Brick Companies, states “As we navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and what the world may look like on the other side, the need for life experiences has never been greater. The Brick Companies is both proud and honored to support the programs and initiatives of Brendan Sailing. Children who would otherwise never have these opportunities leave each program with increased self-confidence and greatly-improved social skills.”

Charlie Arms, Executive Director of Brendan Sailing, expressed “We are so grateful to TBC Foundation for their on-going support of Brendan Sailing. This generous gift will enable us to continue creating successes for youth with Learning Differences in our program at DC Sail and in our summer camps”.

