BONUS PODCAST: MHEC says, don’t let COVID hold you back from your college dreams

| December 13, 2020, 01:08 PM

COVID has thrown us all for a loop and many people are questioning if they can afford to go to college, or maybe return to finish college, or even if they want to go to college.

Today we speak with Dr. James Fielder, Maryland’s Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission about how MHEC and colleges have been impacted and how they are adjusting.

With more than $100 million annually to give away to Maryland students, and a whole team of people working to make sure each student can achieve their goals, getting the education you want and need is probably closer than you think–and without as much cost. Fun fact: community college in Maryland can be free!

Have a listen and if you are a student in 10th grade or later, an adult that needs to finish a degree program, or an adult looking to get a degree (2 year, 4 year, or more)…carve out 40 minutes and have a listen, and then make the MHEC website a favorite!

