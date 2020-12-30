--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

BONUS PODCAST: Financial planning; more than money with Covington Alsina

| December 30, 2020, 04:31 PM

Rams Head

If you think a 401k and some social security is all you need to plan your financial future, you are woefully mistaken.

Today, we with down with Ann Alsina, CLU, CFP; Principle at Covington Alsina to learn a bit about what is involved. And it is a whole lot more than money!

Insurance, individual situations, age, savings, investments, desires, jobs, and relationships all play a role.  This episode was an eye-opener for me, and will be for you.

And if you think you might want to work with Ann, her website is CovingtonAlsina.com. But, be warned if you are a jerk, she has no interest in you! Have a listen.

Where to find the DNB...

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«