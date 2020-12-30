BONUS PODCAST: Financial planning; more than money with Covington Alsina
If you think a 401k and some social security is all you need to plan your financial future, you are woefully mistaken.
Today, we with down with Ann Alsina, CLU, CFP; Principle at Covington Alsina to learn a bit about what is involved. And it is a whole lot more than money!
Insurance, individual situations, age, savings, investments, desires, jobs, and relationships all play a role. This episode was an eye-opener for me, and will be for you.
And if you think you might want to work with Ann, her website is CovingtonAlsina.com. But, be warned if you are a jerk, she has no interest in you! Have a listen.
