BONUS PODCAST: 60 minutes with Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman

County Executive Steuart Pittman was elected to office two years ago. And I am quite sure he did not anticipate dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. But here we are.

In this interview, we cover a lot of ground from what he feels are his successes and failures in office to COVID (of course), policing, opioids, transparency, and what is in store for the second half of his term.

Content Continues Below

We also talk about what a potential second term looks like and what it might look like if he loses. At the end, we talk family, criticism, and why this former horse trainer hasn’t been on a horse in more than two years!

Have a listen. And get a bit inside of the head of the County Executive!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB