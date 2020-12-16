Blackwall Hitch and Smashing Grapes to close until further notice in wake of recent order

Titan Hospitality, the owners of the Blackwall Hitch and the newly opened Smashing Grapes have decided to close their restaurants indefinitlely in the wake of County Executive Pittman’s order shutting down restaurants for interior and exterior dining for a month to battle the COVID-19 surge. Titan also owns the Blackwall Barn & Lodge in Gambrills and it is unknown if that restaurant will be closing as well.

Tital Hospitality is also one of the plaintiffs in a court case seeking injunctive relief from the order which may be heard in Circuit Court this morning.

CEO of Titan Hospitality, James King, sent the following message to his customers this morning:

As you are likely aware, County Executive Pittman has issued an Executive Order closing all restaurants and bars for both indoor and outdoor dining effective this Wednesday December 16th at 5PM. Foodservice facilities are allowed to continue to remain open and offer take-out and delivery services. The order is in effect for a period of 4 weeks and then will be revisited, however our belief is that this will last much longer than 4 weeks. Unfortunately, it may be months before we are allowed to re-open. We have spent the past several days working on budgets to determine if staying open for carry-out is a viable option. Unfortunately, we have determined that we would lose thousands of dollars a week more than we will already be losing by being closed. Therefore, effective Tuesday at 10PM we have closed the restaurants until further notice. While this decision was not made lightly, we believe that it gives us the best chance to survive and re-open our doors when the restrictions are eventually lifted. We would encourage all of our patrons to contact County Executive Pittman to urge him to lift these restrictions and allow small businesses an opportunity to survive this unprecedented pandemic. All correspondence can be sent to [email protected]. We want to thank all our loyal patrons who have expressed their support for us in these trying times and encourage any of you that are in a financial position to do so, to purchase a gift card for future use. Thanks for your consideration and we look forward to seeing you soon! Happy Holidays and stay safe! James J. King

CEO

Titan Hospitality

