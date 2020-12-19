Bingo online can be as good as the real thing

The digital revolution changed gambling forever and it all started in 1996 when the first online casino software was invented. Nobody was sure whether the public would take to this digital platform that mostly offered traditional table games, or whether other games such as slots and bingo would prove attractive to online gamblers.

The first online casino did prove to be a big hit and when the first video slot appeared on this casino platform, this helped boost the fortunes of online gambling further like bingo. Interested… – click to play best bingo online. The success of the trial run of online gambling products led to a surge in new online casinos opening to the public and these began to fill up with more and more video slots.

Bingo on the other hand had to bide its time in the background and wait for that history creating moment. This eventually came in 2003 when bingo established itself as a gambling super power that sat comfortably next to slots and traditional table games.

The appeal of online gambling is multilayered and bingo players like the fact that you can play bingo privately in the comfort of your own home. Punters also enjoy the anonymity online gambling gives them.

Online bingo is fully automated and ticket sales are completed in a matter of seconds. What’s more is that the numbers you match are scored off for you automatically and you do not even have to be at your computer, or even logged into the site while the games play out.

What online bingo has achieved is to make bingo accessible to the masses; and players no longer need to attend bingo halls to get their bingo fix. Every type of bingo game is available to play and all budgets are catered for.

Online bingo sites offer more bonuses and generous welcome offers that cannot be matched by land-based bingo venues.

Mobile Bingo

The first virtual Bingo site opened in 1996 and this was called Cyberbingo.com. Since then bingo has come a long way and in 2015 the game’s popularity was boosted further by the invention of the first mobile bingo software. This allowed consumers to play bingo on the move. Now all bingo sites have this feature and you can play bingo on the go on smartphones and other devices. If you have a long commute to work then the boredom can be eased with a spot of mobile bingo gaming. Increasing numbers of people live their lives through their phones and playing bingo this way is becoming more popular than desktop or laptop bingo.

Keeping It Social

Obviously the social part of bingo is vital to players and this comes courtesy of bingo chatrooms that help connect players while games play out. Here you pick a user name and then enter chat rooms that are usually anchored by a room host who helps to keep the chat flowing. With over thousands of bingo sites online and nearly all having chatrooms, online bingo gaming is no longer a solitary experience.

