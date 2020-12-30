--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Applebee’s at Annapolis mall closes permanently

| December 30, 2020, 07:06 AM

As we reported back in September, the Applebee’s at the Annapolis mall has closed and all signage has been removed from the building.

In late October, the parent company of the chain, Dine Brands Global, Inc., said they planned to close more than 100 Applebee’s and iHop locations (another brand owned by Dine Brands) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, we learned that Silver Diner is working their way through the permitting process with Anne Arundel County to bring their first full service diner to Anne Arundel County.

While still in permitting, they are planning to demolish the existing Applebee’s at the Annapolis mall and replace it with a nearly 6,000 SF diner.  Construction timetable and estimated opening are yet to be determined.

