Anne Arundel Community College pins 65 new nurses

Anne Arundel Community College celebrated a new class of nurses in a virtual pinning ceremony Dec. 18. Assistant Dean of Nursing Scott Olden, Associate Professor Heidi Rayner, Associate Professor Denise Lyons and Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society Chapter President Shara Day spoke during the event.

“You will be entering the nursing workforce at a time when not only patients, but also the community, needs your compassion and your expertise,” Olden said. “I believe that you all will continue the tradition of Anne Arundel Community College in practicing as exceptional and qualified nurses.”

The 65 graduates received their pins in the mail prior to the ceremony and were pinned by friends and family. All graduates qualified for an Associate of Science in Nursing.

“We are so glad we could have this opportunity to unite online to celebrate our accomplishments of graduating and stepping into such a rewarding and trusting profession,” Day said. “May you never, ever stop stepping forward.”

Students who successfully complete the program are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). The associate degree program is ranked the best in Maryland in 2020 by Nursing Schools Almanac based on the NCLEX-RN pass rate among first-time test-takers.

The 2020 graduates are:

Randi E. Allen

Kaitlyn D. Baker

Tiffany Elizabeth Barker

Chelsea L. Bell

Essence Jameice Bennett

Amber Bierbach

Jana M. Burno

Abbi Gail K. Carver

Domenic C. Cetrone

Jennifer Leigh Charron

Shelby N. Combs

Erin S. Copsey

Savanna E. Cowan

Shara Anew Day

Courtney N. DeFriez

Taylor E. Dietrich

Rachael Anne Eduvigen

Mary C. Faulkner

Ashley M. Fishell

Alyson R. Frank

Mackenzie Kathryn Fulwiler

Kaitlyn A. Gamboa

Danielle P. Grant

Danielle S. Greenberg

Rachael L. Hairsine

Oikim J. Hansen

Jonathan Hernandez

Theadora H. Hollingshead

Lynda Kramer

Rebecca Rose Lessman

Cam Hong Nguyen MacConnell

Angelina M. Matute

Madison Haley McCrackin

Shelby Ak Mcknew

London M. Miller

Anne E. Mitchell

Danyelle Nicole Mozingo

Michael K. Mummaw

Noreen V. Navarro

Jamila D. Parker

Jessica L. Pineda

Andrea Lynn Pirog

Ashley J. Queen

Kasey Brenna Richardson

Emily G. Robinson

Brittany N. Savage

Tyler D. Scheppske

Regan Ana Marie Sears

Mayra J. Sifuentes

Heather A. Smith

Lisa A. Smith

Meredith Anne Stafford

Reyna A. Stewart

Samantha R. Strickland

Taigan A. Strong

Kimberly A. Swatling

Betssy M. Tejada

Shanna P. Tetrick

Roslieta Summer Thomas-Herd

Kelsie E. Traylor

Elva J. Valle-Maldonado

Lisa A. Wallace

Jasmine Washington

Emily A. Wiggins

Brittani Williamson

View the ceremony here:

To learn about the Nursing program — aacc.edu/programs-and-courses/credit-and-degree-seekers/nursing.

