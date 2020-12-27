Anne Arundel Community College pins 65 new nurses
Anne Arundel Community College celebrated a new class of nurses in a virtual pinning ceremony Dec. 18. Assistant Dean of Nursing Scott Olden, Associate Professor Heidi Rayner, Associate Professor Denise Lyons and Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society Chapter President Shara Day spoke during the event.
“You will be entering the nursing workforce at a time when not only patients, but also the community, needs your compassion and your expertise,” Olden said. “I believe that you all will continue the tradition of Anne Arundel Community College in practicing as exceptional and qualified nurses.”
The 65 graduates received their pins in the mail prior to the ceremony and were pinned by friends and family. All graduates qualified for an Associate of Science in Nursing.
Content Continues Below
“We are so glad we could have this opportunity to unite online to celebrate our accomplishments of graduating and stepping into such a rewarding and trusting profession,” Day said. “May you never, ever stop stepping forward.”
Students who successfully complete the program are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN). The associate degree program is ranked the best in Maryland in 2020 by Nursing Schools Almanac based on the NCLEX-RN pass rate among first-time test-takers.
The 2020 graduates are:
- Randi E. Allen
- Kaitlyn D. Baker
- Tiffany Elizabeth Barker
- Chelsea L. Bell
- Essence Jameice Bennett
- Amber Bierbach
- Jana M. Burno
- Abbi Gail K. Carver
- Domenic C. Cetrone
- Jennifer Leigh Charron
- Shelby N. Combs
- Erin S. Copsey
- Savanna E. Cowan
- Shara Anew Day
- Courtney N. DeFriez
- Taylor E. Dietrich
- Rachael Anne Eduvigen
- Mary C. Faulkner
- Ashley M. Fishell
- Alyson R. Frank
- Mackenzie Kathryn Fulwiler
- Kaitlyn A. Gamboa
- Danielle P. Grant
- Danielle S. Greenberg
- Rachael L. Hairsine
- Oikim J. Hansen
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Theadora H. Hollingshead
- Lynda Kramer
- Rebecca Rose Lessman
- Cam Hong Nguyen MacConnell
- Angelina M. Matute
- Madison Haley McCrackin
- Shelby Ak Mcknew
- London M. Miller
- Anne E. Mitchell
- Danyelle Nicole Mozingo
- Michael K. Mummaw
- Noreen V. Navarro
- Jamila D. Parker
- Jessica L. Pineda
- Andrea Lynn Pirog
- Ashley J. Queen
- Kasey Brenna Richardson
- Emily G. Robinson
- Brittany N. Savage
- Tyler D. Scheppske
- Regan Ana Marie Sears
- Mayra J. Sifuentes
- Heather A. Smith
- Lisa A. Smith
- Meredith Anne Stafford
- Reyna A. Stewart
- Samantha R. Strickland
- Taigan A. Strong
- Kimberly A. Swatling
- Betssy M. Tejada
- Shanna P. Tetrick
- Roslieta Summer Thomas-Herd
- Kelsie E. Traylor
- Elva J. Valle-Maldonado
- Lisa A. Wallace
- Jasmine Washington
- Emily A. Wiggins
- Brittani Williamson
View the ceremony here:
To learn about the Nursing program — aacc.edu/programs-and-courses/credit-and-degree-seekers/nursing.
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB