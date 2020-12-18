Annapolis shooting sends one man to shock trauma

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting last night that sent a man to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore with critical injuries.

At approximately 5:50pm,officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Medevac to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

