Annapolis man stabbed multiple times after fight breaks out in Eastport

| December 23, 2020, 11:38 AM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing which has left an Annapolis man in an area hopsital suffering from multiple stab wounds.

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020 just befroe 9:00pm, police responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street in HACA’s Harbour House community for a report of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival the fight was over and a crowd had dispersed. Officers later were called to an area hospital for a stabbing victim who was being treated for his injuries.

Investigation revealed that the adult male was stabbed multiple times during the altercation on Madison Street. His injuries were described as non life threatening.

This case is currently under investigation.

