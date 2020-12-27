Annapolis Boat Shows firm up dates for next five years

While 2020 has been difficult for maritime shows everywhere, the Annapolis Boat Shows are alive and well and ready to take on 2021 with gusto and determination. The Annapolis Boat Shows have announced the next five-year dates for their fall shows. Their marquee fall shows will now take place on the same October weekends for the next five years.

The United States Powerboat Show will be held on the four days (Thursday to Sunday) of the first full weekend in October, and the United States Sailboat Show will follow on the second full weekend (Thursday to Monday). “Our future dates now coordinate seamlessly with the other major boat shows. This will allow our exhibitors flexibility with travel planning, affording them the ability to showcase their boats and products across multiple dates and locations,” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

Following this newly planned schedule, the United States Powerboat Show will run on October 7-10, 2021 and the United States Sailboat Show on October 14-18, 2021 at City Dock in Annapolis.

United States Powerboat Show United States Sailboat Show

October 7 – 10, 2021 October 14 – 18, 2021

October 6 – 9, 2022 October 13 – 17, 2022

October 5 – 8, 2023 October 12 – 16, 2023

October 3 – 6, 2024 October 10 – 14, 2024

October 2 – 5, 2025 October 9 – 13, 2025

Taking in the knowledge from lessons learned in 2020, the management team is working hard to produce boat shows that ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. A steering committee consisting of county health officials, representatives from economic development, city management, the boat show producers, and their contractors is on the horizon. Additionally, a 35-page health and safety manual has been drafted, along with logistics and protocols, to allow each show to run safely and productively. 2021 and beyond is looking promising for all and the Annapolis Boat Shows looks forward to welcoming everyone back to Maryland.

