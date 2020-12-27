--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Boat Shows firm up dates for next five years

| December 27, 2020, 10:29 AM

Rams Head

While 2020 has been difficult for maritime shows everywhere, the Annapolis Boat Shows are alive and well and ready to take on 2021 with gusto and determination. The Annapolis Boat Shows have announced the next five-year dates for their fall shows.  Their marquee fall shows will now take place on the same October weekends for the next five years.

The United States Powerboat Show will be held on the four days (Thursday to Sunday) of the first full weekend in October, and the United States Sailboat Show will follow on the second full weekend (Thursday to Monday).  “Our future dates now coordinate seamlessly with the other major boat shows. This will allow our exhibitors flexibility with travel planning, affording them the ability to showcase their boats and products across multiple dates and locations,” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Following this newly planned schedule, the United States Powerboat Show will run on October 7-10, 2021 and the United States Sailboat Show on October 14-18, 2021 at City Dock in Annapolis.

United States Powerboat Show                               United States Sailboat Show     

October 7 – 10, 2021                                                             October 14 – 18, 2021

October 6 – 9, 2022                                                              October 13 – 17, 2022

October 5 – 8, 2023                                                              October 12 – 16, 2023

October 3 – 6, 2024                                                              October 10 – 14, 2024

October 2 – 5, 2025                                                             October 9 – 13, 2025

Taking in the knowledge from lessons learned in 2020, the management team is working hard to produce boat shows that ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. A steering committee consisting of county health officials, representatives from economic development, city management, the boat show producers, and their contractors is on the horizon. Additionally, a 35-page health and safety manual has been drafted, along with logistics and protocols, to allow each show to run safely and productively. 2021 and beyond is looking promising for all and the Annapolis Boat Shows looks forward to welcoming everyone back to Maryland.

Rams Head

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»