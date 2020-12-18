Annapolis’ air quality may be excellent, but is it the same indoors?

Content Continues Below

Annapolis’ current air quality is at 16 AQI, a product of Maryland’s policy decision in 2017 to reduce carbon pollution in the state by 30%. While the city enjoys excellent air quality, its population of 39,014 may just be dealing with another type of air pollution – the one indoors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people are exposed to indoor air pollutants for longer periods. Experts at the agency add that the risks for respiratory diseases due to indoor air pollution is high, as toxic particles are two to five times more than what is seen outdoors.

Different Types Of Indoor Air Pollutants

Since not enough outdoor air enters homes or buildings, the possibility of having pollutants inhaled by those who frequent them is quite high. There are biological pollutants indoors, and these can include viruses, animal dander, mold, pollen and dust. The CDC notes that some of these pollutants can cause influenza, measles and chicken pox.

Using charcoal purifier bags can ease the worries of Annapolis residents, experts note, as these purifiers are effective in eliminating bad odors, allergens, and volatile organic compounds. Bamboo charcoal has thousands of little holes that trap pollutants. Activated charcoal ionizes these pollutants, too. Scientists say this is why this type of charcoal is effective as a natural purifier.

Air Pollution Indoors

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes that Americans spend an estimated 90% of their time indoors. This is a huge concern for Annapolis because according to government data, the city has a relatively high population for ages 0 to 15. This is a vulnerable group, according to the EPA, as young children are more susceptible to cardiovascular and respiratory ailments caused by toxic particles in indoor air than their parents and others who have not yet reached the age of 60.

The agency adds, in a 2019 report, that the concentration of indoor pollutants increased in the past 10 years, particularly in buildings where mechanical ventilation is lacking. There are other factors too, and these include the climate and occupant behavior. The explanation involves whether occupants keep windows open or not. During winter, Annapolis tends to be cold, windy and wet, leaving those who are indoors with no other choice but to keep the windows closed.

To keep air quality indoors at acceptable levels, most people are advised to purify the air as often as possible and to keep their windows open most of the day. This will help ensure that no one gets sick due to indoor pollutants.



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS