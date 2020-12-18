Amal Awad sworn in as Chief of Police for Anne Arundel County

Amal Awad took the oath of office to become Chief of Police for Anne Arundel County yesterday morning. Chief Awad began her career in policing thirty years ago as a patrol officer in Prince George’s County. She returns home to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, where she served as Chief of Staff under former Police Chief Kevin Davis. Previously serving as the City of Hyattsville Police Chief, Awad brought her large department experience to a small department, introducing modern policing strategies and convincing the administration to increase its investment in pay for both sworn and civilian employees. She becomes the first female, first person of color and first member of the LGBTQ community to serve as permanent Chief of Police in Anne Arundel County.

“We had some outstanding leaders apply to be our Chief of Police,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “What set Chief Awad above the others was her heart. We need a Chief who knows how to take care of others in their time of need, and clearly demonstrates both strength and empathy to the people around her. The residents and the police officers of Anne Arundel County are lucky to have Chief Awad.”

The swearing in ceremony was held virtually, in keeping with safety protocols to protect against the COVID19 virus. Family, friends, community leaders and other stakeholders were invited to watch the ceremony on a livestream.

“To the people of Anne Arundel County, you have my commitment to continuing our work together strengthening this foundation while earning your confidence and trust,” said Chief Awad. “I’m humbled, I’m excited and I’m looking forward to proudly leading the men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department as we learn, grow and lead together as an agency, as a community, for the betterment of Anne Arundel County.”

On December 7, the County Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of Chief Awad.

