After Pittman’s order is blocked, Blackwall Hitch and Smashing Grapes will resume operations tomorrow

Earlier in the day, the Titan Hospitality Group advised that they would be closing down their Blackwall Hitch and Smashing Grapes restaurants until futher notice. This was in response to Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s recent Executive Order forcing the closure of all interior and outside dining for one month.

That order was challenged in court and the Judge agreed, issuing a Temporary Restraining Order. As a result, Titan Hospitality has advised that they will continue operations until ordered to close by further government restrictions.

This morning, along with several other local restaurateurs, our attorney filed for an Emergency Temporary restraining Order of County Executive Pitman’s Executive Order shutting down all restaurant facilities in Anne Arundel County. I am pleased to announce that Judge Mulford agreed with our motion and issued a temporary stay, allowing restaurants to remain open until the next hearing scheduled for December 28th. This action by Judge Mulford will allow restaurants to continue to employee their dedicated staff members, serve the general public and make Christmas a little brighter for thousands of county residents. We are extremely grateful to Judge Mulford and all those that joined together to fight this battle. We will be re-opening our Smashing Grapes Annapolis and Blackwall Hitch Annapolis locations for lunch at Noon tomorrow and will remain open until further government restrictions are placed upon us. We want to thank all of our valued patrons that reached out through social media, emails, and phone calls to express their support in these trying times. Please feel free to share this information with your friends and family. We hope you will consider dining with us or at any of the hundreds of local restaurants that are depending on your support during this unprecedented time! Sincerely, James J. King

CEO

Titan Hospitality Group

