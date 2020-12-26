--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
26th Annual Lights on the Bay continues through January 2nd

| December 31, 2020, 10:14 AM

The Anne Arundel County SPCA’s 26th annual holiday light show, Lights on the Bay, will run through Tuesday, January 2, 2021.  Taking place at Sandy Point State Park, the event features a two-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay with approximately 60 animated and stationary displays illuminating the roadway.

Tickets can (and should) be purchased in advance!

In addition to popular classic displays that visitors have enjoyed for years, including a colonial village inspired by historic Annapolis and one of the USNA midshipmen tossing their hats in the air. The lights look particularly enchanting with the special glasses that are available for sale at the gate–they add a dose of snowflakes to the experience!

Lights on the Bay has something for everyone in the family. Make sure you check out their events to see if you qualify for a free admission.

Sandy Point State Park is located off Route 50, at exit 32, near the Bay Bridge.  The show is open to drivers each night, including holidays, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.  Admission is $20.00 per car.  Large passenger vans, mini buses and trolleys are $30.00.  Buses are $50.00.

