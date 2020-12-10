10 Days of Christmas Charity Fundraiser Event underway at your favorite Irish restaurant and Pirate’s Cove

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have launched the “10 Days of Christmas Charity Fundraiser Event” to support organizations suffering from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will run from Monday, December 14th through Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020. Customers are encouraged to submit nominations of charities to benefit from this fundraising event, and four charities per day (one per restaurant) will receive a donation based on the number of fundraising meals sold that day. Nominations can be made by emailing [email protected], directly emailing each restaurant, or through Facebook.

The “10 Days” event uses the IRC’s proven “fundraiser dinner” program: customers purchase a three-course meal from a special menu for $25, and $10 per purchase is donated to the charity of the day. Owners Michael Galway and Anthony Clarke grew up in Ireland, where neighbors looked after each other in tight-knit communities. They have integrated the commitment to supporting local communities into their businesses and instilled this value in their management and teams. It was only natural for them to continue this support in spite of suffering financially this year during the pandemic.

“We do not agree with AA County Executive Steuart Pittman that prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants will have any real impact on the county’s number of COVID cases or hospitalizations – it may actually have an adverse effect by forcing more people to congregate in uncontrolled environments such as homes and other private dwellings,” said Anthony Clarke. “Small local restaurants like ours have been the subject of unfair and biased restrictions by the County Executive. We have taken measures above and beyond those required by the CDC to keep our customers and staff safe throughout this pandemic. Mr. Pittman has not considered this, nor the livelihood and interests of hourly workers who will now be left without a paycheck for the next 4 weeks as he imposes these increased restrictions on our industry.”

To keep their teams employed and as busy as possible throughout this holiday season, the IRC’s four locations are offering carryout and curbside pickup, plus the following (offerings vary per location):

Family Value Meals

Holiday Meal Packages

Holiday Drink Packages

Holiday Irish-themed Gift Baskets

Christmas Meal Packages (preorder)

Holiday Gift Merchandise

In addition to the above, the IRC’s famous Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog is available for purchase online and can be picked up curbside. Their newly-released Irish Egg Nog Ice Cream, produced in partnership with the Annapolis Ice Cream Company, is also available. As requested by many of their customers, they have reopened their Employee Relief Fund which supports employees in need. Donations can be made on each restaurant’s website, and funds will be allocated based on the needs of the employees as determined by the management staff.

Galway and Clarke, along with their dedicated management team and hospitality team members, take pride in providing a truly Irish experience to Anne Arundel County locals and visitors. Each pub’s unique décor, Irish artifacts, antiques, and comfortable surroundings offer diners the opportunity to enjoy friends, great food, and premium beverages, along with award-winning Irish hospitality. They strive to create a memorable experience that will bring customers back time and again.

For more information about each location, to order meals online, or to purchase any of the items above, visit their websites or call:

