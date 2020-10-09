Watershed Stewards Academy announces Groves of Gratitude, a fall tree planting initiative

WSA’s Groves of Gratitude initiative provides county residents with single native trees and pre-designed, native tree bundles to plant on their properties this fall. Each bundle provides a specific benefit, such as increasing pollinator habitat, screening from roads or neighbors, shading for more efficient energy usage, or providing a sustainable food source.

A donation of $15-$60 per package is suggested. 50% of the proceeds will benefit the Center of Help, to provide relief to families across Anne Arundel County who are experiencing health, housing and food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Remaining proceeds will contribute to WSA’s Impact Fund. Trees and materials are funded by Anne Arundel County Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration, and programmatic support is provided by the Helena Foundation.

County residents can place orders through Monday, October 26th. For a list of available trees and to order, visit: aawsa.org/groves-of-gratitude

Since 2013, Anne Arundel County has lost 2,500 acres of forests, the highest rate of forest loss in the state of Maryland. In response to this loss, WSA, in partnership with Anne Arundel County, and with support from the Helena Foundation, created Replant Anne Arundel. Through Replant Anne Arundel, over 2,300 trees are being installed this fall in communities from Linthicum to Shady Side, including congregations, neighborhoods, state parks and more. Residents who are interested large scale tree plantings for community reforestation and canopy projects should contact Restoration Technician, Grae (Alyssa) Brummitt [email protected] for details and availability.

