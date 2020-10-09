--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Watershed Stewards Academy announces Groves of Gratitude, a fall tree planting initiative

| October 09, 2020, 08:45 AM

Rams Head

WSA’s Groves of Gratitude initiative provides county residents with single native trees and pre-designed, native tree bundles to plant on their properties this fall. Each bundle provides a specific benefit, such as increasing pollinator habitat, screening from roads or neighbors, shading for more efficient energy usage, or providing a sustainable food source.

A donation of $15-$60 per package is suggested. 50% of the proceeds will benefit the Center of Help, to provide relief to families across Anne Arundel County who are experiencing health, housing and food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Remaining proceeds will contribute to WSA’s Impact Fund. Trees and materials are funded by Anne Arundel County Bureau of Watershed Protection and Restoration, and programmatic support is provided by the Helena Foundation.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

County residents can place orders through Monday, October 26th. For a list of available trees and to order, visit: aawsa.org/groves-of-gratitude

Since 2013, Anne Arundel County has lost 2,500 acres of forests, the highest rate of forest loss in the state of Maryland. In response to this loss, WSA, in partnership with Anne Arundel County, and with support from the Helena Foundation, created Replant Anne Arundel. Through Replant Anne Arundel, over 2,300 trees are being installed this fall in communities from Linthicum to Shady Side, including congregations, neighborhoods, state parks and more. Residents who are interested large scale tree plantings for community reforestation and canopy projects should contact Restoration Technician, Grae (Alyssa) Brummitt [email protected] for details and availability.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»