VOTE: Here’s what you need to know to vote in Anne Arundel County

It’s time to vote! The absentee and mail-in ballots are beginning to arrive in mailboxes and later today, ballot boxes across the county will be open t accept your completed ballot.

But before you head out to drop your ballot, make sure that you followed all the requirements to make sure your vote has been counted.

Your ballot should be completed with BLACK ink

You MUST fill in the circles COMPLETELY

You are NOT required to vote for all races or questions

You do NOT need to vote for the maximum allowable votes in a given race

If you wite in a vote, the name MUST be legible

If you make a mistake, you SHOULD request a new ballot. Call 800-222-8683

If your ballot is marked ID REQUIRED, you MUST send a copy of a current valid Photo ID

You MUST sign the oath on the envelope and print the date and your name. Your signature will be covered by closure flap.

Mail-in or absentee ballots can be mailed in (envelope is postage pre-paid) or dropped at a ballot box. Ballots must be postmarked no later than 8:00pm on November 3. However, if mailing, we suggest that you allow 10 days for the mail to deliver your ballot to the election office.

If you are looking to drop your ballot off in a ballot box, they will be available at the locations listed below on the dates listed. They are not open 24-7 they will be locked and blocked at 8:00pm. The ballot boxes are secured, continuously monitored, and emptied daily.

Early voting (in-person) will take place in seven locations listed in bold below. Early voting will be available October 26 through November 2. Polls will be open 7am to 8pm. You will be able to vote at ANY of the locations.

In-person voting on November 3rd will be from 7:00am through 8:00pm. As long as you are in line PRIOR to 8:00pm, you will be allowed to vote. Locations for voting are listed below (they are the same as the ballot box locations.

The following ballot box locations will be open on October 1 through November 3 at 8:00PM