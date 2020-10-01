VOTE: Here’s what you need to know to vote in Anne Arundel County
It’s time to vote! The absentee and mail-in ballots are beginning to arrive in mailboxes and later today, ballot boxes across the county will be open t accept your completed ballot.
But before you head out to drop your ballot, make sure that you followed all the requirements to make sure your vote has been counted.
- Your ballot should be completed with BLACK ink
- You MUST fill in the circles COMPLETELY
- You are NOT required to vote for all races or questions
- You do NOT need to vote for the maximum allowable votes in a given race
- If you wite in a vote, the name MUST be legible
- If you make a mistake, you SHOULD request a new ballot. Call 800-222-8683
- If your ballot is marked ID REQUIRED, you MUST send a copy of a current valid Photo ID
- You MUST sign the oath on the envelope and print the date and your name. Your signature will be covered by closure flap.
Mail-in or absentee ballots can be mailed in (envelope is postage pre-paid) or dropped at a ballot box. Ballots must be postmarked no later than 8:00pm on November 3. However, if mailing, we suggest that you allow 10 days for the mail to deliver your ballot to the election office.
If you are looking to drop your ballot off in a ballot box, they will be available at the locations listed below on the dates listed. They are not open 24-7 they will be locked and blocked at 8:00pm. The ballot boxes are secured, continuously monitored, and emptied daily.
Early voting (in-person) will take place in seven locations listed in bold below. Early voting will be available October 26 through November 2. Polls will be open 7am to 8pm. You will be able to vote at ANY of the locations.
In-person voting on November 3rd will be from 7:00am through 8:00pm. As long as you are in line PRIOR to 8:00pm, you will be allowed to vote. Locations for voting are listed below (they are the same as the ballot box locations.
The following ballot box locations will be open on October 1 through November 3 at 8:00PM
- Annapolis High School (2700 Riva Road Annapolis, MD 21401)
- Anne Arundel County Board of Elections (6740 Baymeadow Drive Glen Burnie, MD 21060)
- Arundel High School (1001 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054)
- Broadneck High School (1265 Green Holly Drive Annapolis, MD 21409)
- Brock Bridge Elementary School (405 Brock Bridge Road Laurel, MD 20724)
- Chesapeake High School (4798 Mountain Road Pasadena, MD 21122)
- Crofton Middle School (2301 Davidsonville Road Gambrills, MD 21054)
- Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall (161 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146)
- Glen Burnie High School (7550 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen Burnie, MD 21060)
- Meade High School (1100 Clark Road Ft. Meade, MD 20755)
- North County High School (10 East 1st Avenue Glen Burnie, MD 21061)
- Northeast High School (1121 Duvall Highway Pasadena, MD 21122)
- Old Mill High School (600 Patriot Lane Millersville, MD 21108)
- Pip Moyer Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane Annapolis, MD 21403)
- Severna Park High School (60 Robinson Road Severna Park, MD 21146)
- South River High School (201 Central Avenue East Edgewater, MD 21037)
- Southern High School (4400 Solomons Island Road Harwood, MD 20776)
- Van Bokkelen Elementary School (1140 Reece Road Severn, MD 21144)
The following additional ballot box locations will be open on October 18 through November 3 at 8:00PM
- Arnold Elementary School 95 E Joyce Lane Arnold, MD 21012
- Bates Middle School 701 Chase Street Annapolis, MD 21401
- Brooklyn Park Middle School 200 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
- Chesapeake Science Point Charter School 7321 Pkwy Drive S Hanover, MD 21076
- Corkran Middle School 7600 Quarterfield Road Glen Burnie, MD 21061
- Crofton Elementary School 1405 Duke of Kent Drive Crofton, MD 21114
- Heritage Community Church 8146 Quarterfield Road Severn, MD 21144
- Lindale Middle School 415 Andover Road Linthicum, MD 21090
- Magothy River Middle School 241 Peninsula Farm Road #1052 Arnold, MD 21012
- Marley Middle School 10 Davis Court Glen Burnie, MD 21060
- Millersville Elementary School 1601 Millersville Road Millersville, MD 21108
- Rolling Knolls Elementary School 1985 Valley Road Annapolis, MD 21401
- Solley Elementary School 7608 Solley Road Glen Burnie, MD 21060
- Southern Middle School 5235 Solomons Island Road Lothian, MD 20711
If you are not registered to vote, you can text “VOTE” or “VOTA” to 77788 and you will receive a link to enable you to register online BEFORE October 14. If you miss the deadline, there are options to register to vote on Election Day in person; but you will need to bring documentation to prove identity and residence with you.
For more information, please visit: aacounty.org/vote.
