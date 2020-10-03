Three new buisnesses to open at Annapolis Town Center this fall

Greenberg Gibbons announced today that three new retailers will join the buildings it owns and manages within Annapolis Town Center, the Whole Foods anchored destination in Parole, MD. PAINT Nail Bar, A Taste of New Orleans, and Nothing Bundt Cakes are expected to open this fall.

PAINT Nail Bar is a 1,705-square-foot fume-free salon offering affordable nail services with an emphasis on providing a luxurious experience. The salon will feature elegant décor, premium products, vegan polishes, high sterilization standards, and complimentary mimosas. PAINT Nail Bar also offers a special Passport Loyalty Program for perks during each visit. It will be located next to The Joint Chiropractic on the bottom level of the office building adjacent to Whole Foods Market. This is the salon’s first Maryland location and it is set to open in October 2020.

A Taste of New Orleans is a 2,542-square-foot restaurant serving Louisianan inspired Cajun cuisine. Its menu can be enjoyed in a colorful setting reminiscent of the menu’s origin. A Taste of New Orleans will be located next to Zoe’s Mediterranean Grill and is expected to open by Fall 2020.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a franchised bakery specializing in Bundt cakes perfect for any occasion, will be the first in Anne Arundel County. The bakery boasts fresh ingredients and offers a variety of sizes including 10”, 8”, Miniature and Bite-Sized. The 2,374-square-foot bakery will be located between A Taste of New Orleans and Jimmy John’s and is expected to open by November 2020.

Annapolis Town Center, a two million square-foot, mixed-use development offers a premium mix of services, retailers, and restaurants. The center also features luxury condos and apartments.

