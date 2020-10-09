TONIGHT: Jimmy Carter Rock And Roll President at Maryland Hall

The Annapolis Film Society and Maryland Hall with Support From Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media are inviting film lovers to bring their own chairs and/or blankets to enjoy a socially distant big screen experience of the new documentary feature, Jimmy Carter Rock and Roll President, presented on the front lawn of Maryland Hall on Friday, October 9th. . The outdoor area will be available for seating at 6:30 PM, the film begins at 7 PM. (Maryland Hall will have some chairs available for those who need them)

If it hadn’t been for a bottle of scotch and a late-night visit from musician Gregg Allman, Jimmy Carter might never have been elected the 39th President of the United States. Jimmy Carter Rock and Roll President charts the mostly forgotten story of how Carter, a lover of all types of music, forged a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and others. Low on campaign funds and lacking in name recognition, Carter relied on support from these artists to give him a crucial boost in the Democratic primaries. Once Carter was elected, the musicians became frequent guests in the White House. The surprisingly significant role that music played throughout Carter’s life and in his work becomes a thread in this engaging portrait of one of the most enigmatic Presidents in American history.

Selected as the Opening Night Film of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, Jimmy Carter Rock and Roll President is filled with illuminating new interviews with Bob Dylan, Bono, Willie Nelson, Pul Simon, Gregg Allman, Garth Brooks, and others, as well as with former President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter. The documentary is an incisive and often-rollicking look at an era that saw youth culture and politics join forces, and at a man of conscience whose love of music was crucial to who he was as a father, a citizen, a man of the South, and a leader during his presidency and beyond.

All precautions will be taken to provide a safe viewing atmosphere. Maryland Hall is dedicated to the safety of our community and guests and we will have policies in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These COVID Safety Policies include:

Tickets are limited and pre-purchased, no rush line or cash purchases at the door

Face Masks are required at all times except for when eating or drinking

Temperature checks at check-in

Bring your own blanket and chair – seating is general admission and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please sit with members of your household only and keep a minimum 6-foot distance from any other parties.

Respect social distancing whenever possible.

Patrons are asked to arrive by 6:30 PM to choose their socially distant area for seating, and the film will begin promptly at 7 PM. A bar with beer and wine will be provided by Maryland Hall as well as use of restrooms.

ALL tickets will be sold in advance online and no tickets will be available at the door. The cost is $15/per person. Visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org to purchase tickets. For more information contact 410-263-3444 or email [email protected].

