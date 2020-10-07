State Police warning about spoofed number scam again

Maryland State Police are warning the public about a telephone scam in which the caller has cloned, or, “spoofed,” a Maryland State Police telephone number in an attempt to scare victims into thinking they are the target of a criminal investigation.

A complainant reported that she had received a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “State Police” and the number 410-386-3000, which is the actual number for the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack. When the woman answered the call, the person on the other end of the line told her that a criminal complaint had been filed against her. The victim asked for the caller’s badge number before the caller hung up on the victim. This is just one of several phone “spoofing” scams reported to Maryland State Police in recent months.

These scammers are using scare tactics and sophisticated technology to attempt to take advantage of the public. The Maryland State Police would NEVER solicit personal information from any citizen over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a phone call should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack. Callers may remain anonymous.

