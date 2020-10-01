Smithey Law Group and Flynn Law Group formally affiliate

Ellen Flynn and Joyce Smithey are excited to announce a formal affiliation between Flynn Law Group, LLC and Smithey Law Group, LLC that will provide them with a new platform for mutual growth and client success in the employment law and medical malpractice arenas.



Ellen B. Flynn, a renowned trial attorney who founded her firm this year, will serve as an Of Counsel attorney with Smithey, an employment and labor law firm in Annapolis, while continuing to litigate medical malpractice cases through Flynn Law Group.



“I have a great respect for Joyce Smithey’s talents and integrity as an attorney,” said Flynn. “I’ve enjoyed working with her on cases in the past and watching her establish her identity as a true national leader in labor and employment law. There are many similarities between representing those who have been injured by medical mistakes, and those that have been injured by unlawful employment practices. I am fortunate to be able to do both, and I am so honored to begin representing clients alongside Joyce again.”

“Our firm couldn’t be more excited to affiliate with a trial lawyer like Ellen,” echoed Smithey Founder Joyce Smithey. “She has demonstrated a clear passion for the law throughout her career, both inside and outside the courtroom, and, like me, is not afraid to take on large corporate entities. Most importantly, we share a sincere motivation: giving voice to and seeking justice for the voiceless.”A graduate of The Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, Flynn brings over 23 years of experience as a trial attorney to Smithey. She is barred in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Connecticut, and has been admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Supreme Court.Flynn not only possesses an impressive track record, having litigated cases against large corporate health systems and won a number of verdicts and settlements surpassing one million dollars in some of Maryland’s toughest jurisdictions, but has also established herself as true leader in and steward of the profession. She recently completed a distinguished term as President of the Maryland Association for Justice (MAJ), has been recognized by the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland for her pro bono representation of the underprivileged, has been honored by the MAJ Women’s Caucus for her contributions, and has both testified on and authored numerous articles concerning meaningful access to justice for all people.Flynn will continue to represent clients in medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and personal injury matters through Flynn Law Group LLC. At Smithey, she will assist clients with diverse employment issues including discrimination based on age, gender, national origin, race, religion, and disability accommodation; wrongful discharge and retaliation; employment agreements and wage and hour issues; and sexual harassment.

