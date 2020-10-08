Sidewalk Sale this Saturday in Downtown Annapolis

“The goal is to provide a safe outdoor shopping event that supports shopping local,” says Erik Evans of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. This weekend has traditionally filled downtown Annapolis with sailboat buyers. This year the goal is to bring in retail shoppers to visit the 90 downtown retail stores to buy a new outfit, jewelry, home décor, art, wine, or gift items. In keeping with safety protocols, shoppers are asked to wear their masks, social distance, and to use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

This Saturday downtown Annapolis will be hosting an outdoor sidewalk sale on October 10th from 10 am to 6 pm. Downtown Annapolis merchants on Main Street, Maryland Ave, West Street, and Market Space will be putting out some fun bargains and new arrivals so you can shop outdoors. Three downtown parking garages will have free parking on Saturday including the Calvert Street Garage (all day), Gotts Court Garage from 8 am to midnight and Hillman Garage from noon to midnight.

Downtown Annapolis will also be filled with fun outdoor activities for people to enjoy. Fall enthusiasts can have a photo op at the three giant pumpkin displays located near the Market House, St. Anne’s Church, and Lemongrass Restaurant or stop by Gallery 57 West and check out the Pumpkin Art Exhibit that benefits the Lighthouse Shelter. Sports fans can watch pickleball Tournaments happening on West Street, on the top of Hillman Garage, and on City Dock. Everyone can play a game of table tennis on West Street and City Dock and foodies will have a wide range of outdoor dining options throughout downtown Annapolis. Other family-friendly activities include several boat tour options, Mission Escape Rooms, and paint your own art at The Clay Bakers or Wine & Design.

Live music is scheduled during the lunch and dinner hours on Market Space and West Street has a pop-up performance of the Naptown Brass Band around 3 pm followed by live music during Dinner Under the Stars.

Below are some of the retail specials that have already been announced for Saturday’s sidewalk sale in Downtown Annapolis with more to come:

Specials on Main Street include: 3 Sisters – 50% off sidewalk items Alpaca International – 20-50% the whole store Historic Annapolis Museum Store – Sidewalk Promotion Sale Hatley Boutique Annapolis – 50% off kids and women’s apparel on the sidewalk Helly Hansen – 50% off inshore and offshore sailing gear and sailing footwear Lilac Bijoux – an Extra 20% off on all Sale items The Lucky Knot – 50% off sidewalk items Musto – 30% off all summer styles, including sailing shorts, lifestyle shorts, t-shirts, polos, and more NV’y Optical on Main – 30% off of any complete pair of glasses and 50% off of the second pair. Enter the raffle for a chance to win Maui Jim sunglasses Shades of the Bay – Free gift with purchase Wheat- Select items 50% off White House Black Market – 30% off full-priced items, an extra 40% off sale items

Specials on Maryland Ave Include: Mango and Main – Up to 75% off Clearance Maria’s Picture Place – Fall clearance sale up to 70% off of in-stock merchandise

Specials on West Street include: Gallery 57 West – Art Pumpkin Exhibit and Sale to benefit Lighthouse Shelter

Specials on Green Street include: HOBO – Clearance Sale up to 45% off retail price



For those that are more comfortable shopping online from home, you can visit https://www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/shopping-in-downtown-annapolis

The event is sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, the Annapolis Arts District, and the City of Annapolis to promote a safe way to support locally owned businesses and to enjoy the outdoors in downtown Annapolis and the arts district. These groups working together have helped downtown Annapolis retain most of its local business during COVID.

Matt Schatzle Chairman of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership says “We are lucky to live in a community where the businesses have been creative in using outdoor space, where locals have been supporting local downtown businesses and a City government that adapted its policies and fees to allow restaurants, retail and others to utilize public outdoor space.”

In the event of rain, the rain date will be Sunday, October 11th.

As additional shopping specials are announced they will be posted in the Facebook event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/972768386555818/

