Sidewalk Sale this Saturday in Downtown Annapolis
This Saturday downtown Annapolis will be hosting an outdoor sidewalk sale on October 10th from 10 am to 6 pm. Downtown Annapolis merchants on Main Street, Maryland Ave, West Street, and Market Space will be putting out some fun bargains and new arrivals so you can shop outdoors. Three downtown parking garages will have free parking on Saturday including the Calvert Street Garage (all day), Gotts Court Garage from 8 am to midnight and Hillman Garage from noon to midnight.
“The goal is to provide a safe outdoor shopping event that supports shopping local,” says Erik Evans of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. This weekend has traditionally filled downtown Annapolis with sailboat buyers. This year the goal is to bring in retail shoppers to visit the 90 downtown retail stores to buy a new outfit, jewelry, home décor, art, wine, or gift items. In keeping with safety protocols, shoppers are asked to wear their masks, social distance, and to use hand sanitizer throughout the day.
Below are some of the retail specials that have already been announced for Saturday’s sidewalk sale in Downtown Annapolis with more to come:
- Specials on Main Street include:
- 3 Sisters – 50% off sidewalk items
- Alpaca International – 20-50% the whole store
- Historic Annapolis Museum Store – Sidewalk Promotion Sale
- Hatley Boutique Annapolis – 50% off kids and women’s apparel on the sidewalk
- Helly Hansen – 50% off inshore and offshore sailing gear and sailing footwear
- Lilac Bijoux – an Extra 20% off on all Sale items
- The Lucky Knot – 50% off sidewalk items
- Musto – 30% off all summer styles, including sailing shorts, lifestyle shorts, t-shirts, polos, and more
- NV’y Optical on Main – 30% off of any complete pair of glasses and 50% off of the second pair. Enter the raffle for a chance to win Maui Jim sunglasses
- Shades of the Bay – Free gift with purchase
- Wheat- Select items 50% off
- White House Black Market – 30% off full-priced items, an extra 40% off sale items
- Specials on Maryland Ave Include:
- Mango and Main – Up to 75% off Clearance
- Maria’s Picture Place – Fall clearance sale up to 70% off of in-stock merchandise
- Specials on West Street include:
- Gallery 57 West – Art Pumpkin Exhibit and Sale to benefit Lighthouse Shelter
- Specials on Green Street include:
- HOBO – Clearance Sale up to 45% off retail price
For those that are more comfortable shopping online from home, you can visit https://www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/shopping-in-downtown-annapolis
The event is sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, the Annapolis Arts District, and the City of Annapolis to promote a safe way to support locally owned businesses and to enjoy the outdoors in downtown Annapolis and the arts district. These groups working together have helped downtown Annapolis retain most of its local business during COVID.
Matt Schatzle Chairman of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership says “We are lucky to live in a community where the businesses have been creative in using outdoor space, where locals have been supporting local downtown businesses and a City government that adapted its policies and fees to allow restaurants, retail and others to utilize public outdoor space.”
In the event of rain, the rain date will be Sunday, October 11th.
As additional shopping specials are announced they will be posted in the Facebook event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/972768386555818/
