Settle in for a virtual gala celebration with the Annapolis Opera on October 17th

Now, more than ever the world needs the performing arts, and no arts organization succeeds without the financial support of its community. Your support is essential and especially needed now as the Annapolis Opera prepares for their entire season’s work to be presented in the spring of 2021.

In addition to allowing the Annapolis Opera to continue the tradition of providing live performances in the spring of 2021, you will be supporting their fall streaming series, In the Wings, outdoor community concerts, and free educational programs.

The Annapolis Opera is bringing its annual fundraising gala directly to your home!

Please join the Opera and the community for a virtual celebration celebration honoring outgoing Musocal Director and Conductor, Ronald J. Gretz and welcoming Craig Kier with performances by Annapolis Opera artists, connect to and interact with fellow opera lovers, and bid on exciting one-of-a-kind experiences in the silent auction!

Your ticket includes a curated gourmet package for you and your guests, with specially selected French Premier Cru champagne, complemented by a decadent grazing box from April’s Kitchen, with savory and sweet delights! All this delivered to your door in an Annapolis Opera commemorative thermal bag.

There are tickets for individuals, couples, or even if you are holding having some family over to celebrate opera.

Tickets are available now, but to coordinate the food delivery, orders should be placed by October 12, 2020

And there are plenty of other ways to support the Annapolis Opera including sponsorships for the 2021 season!

And don’t forget the silent online auction. The silent auction is an online auction that opens on October 10th and runs through October 18. There is an array of vacation homes, and experiences, such as a condo in the Canadian Rockies, Hilton Head Resort, conducting the symphony orchestra on opening night, a private magic performance for 8, Stanely Cup ring and team jersey, one month stay in Madeira Beach FL, and more. However, the highlight are four original Marion E. Warren photographs donated by a private collector.

Link for auction will be live on October 10th, right here.

What are you waiting for?

