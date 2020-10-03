Police investigating murder of 5-year old in Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the homicide of a 5-year old child in Pasadena.

Content Continues Below

On October 3, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m. officers fromt the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court and discovered a deceased 5-year-old child.

The child was suffering from apparent trauma. The suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody in a nearby state.

There is no public safety threat at this time. This is an extremely active investigation and more details will be forthcoming.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB