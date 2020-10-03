Police investigating murder of 5-year old in Pasadena
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the homicide of a 5-year old child in Pasadena.
On October 3, 2020 at approximately 8:15 a.m. officers fromt the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court and discovered a deceased 5-year-old child.
The child was suffering from apparent trauma. The suspect fled the scene and was taken into custody in a nearby state.
There is no public safety threat at this time. This is an extremely active investigation and more details will be forthcoming.
