Perspecta signs on to sponsor Military Bowl for the next three years

The Military Bowl Foundation proudly announces that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) will be the presenting sponsor of the Military Bowl postseason college football bowl game for the next three years. The game will be known as the Military Bowl presented by Perspecta, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. The Bowl also unveiled its new logo.

The date for the 2020 Military Bowl presented by Perspecta is expected to be announced soon. The Military Bowl continues to match representatives of the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Both conferences have kicked off their 2020 football seasons.

“We have enjoyed a strong partnership with Perspecta and are thrilled to take it to the next level,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Perspecta and its leadership share our commitment to honoring and supporting the nation’s service members and we look forward to working together even more closely.

“While this is an unusual college football season with COVID-19 altering the college football landscape, we look forward to a bright future as the Military Bowl presented by Perspecta.”

A leading U.S. government services provider, Perspecta has been a Military Bowl four-star sponsor since it was formed two years ago, with Perspecta Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mac Curtis joining the Military Bowl Board of Directors. Vencore, one of the companies that merged to form Perspecta in 2018, had been a Military Bowl sponsor since 2015.

“Supporting the men and women of the military is foundational to our corporate culture,” Curtis said. “Nearly 20 percent of our nationwide workforce is comprised of veterans and reservists, so we could not be more excited for Perspecta to sponsor the Military Bowl and foster the incredible mission of the Military Bowl Foundation, which benefits USO-Metro and Patriot Point.

“As a huge college football fan, I am also thrilled that teams, players and coaches are competing again and will have the opportunity to play in the time-honored tradition of a nationally-televised college bowl game later this year.”

In addition to a new name, the Military Bowl has a new logo. The modernized identity features several design cues that honor the nation’s brave service members. At the top of the mark, the six branches of the military are represented by the stars flanking the custom goalpost icon. That icon integrates a stars and stripes motif and serves as a proprietary element for this unique event.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

