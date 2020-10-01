--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
Outdoor dining extended into fall for Annapolis

| October 01, 2020, 01:19 PM

Rams Head

Photo: Jeff B Voigt

Typically dining in the streets starts to wind down in mid-September as back to school, youth sports and boat shows and cooler weather arrive.   But this is no typical year and the public still prefers to eat outdoors.  With the demand for outdoor dining in the streets along with live music still going strong, outdoor dining and live music will continue through at least October in downtown Annapolis.  West Street’s popular Dinner Under the Stars event was expanded from every Wednesday to every Wednesday through Sunday this year and they have scheduled live music outdoors for every event through Halloween.  Rams Head On Stage is also now re-opened with socially distanced tables at their West Street location.

As late fall sets in restaurants will evaluate the continued demand for continued outdoor dining.  Several downtown restaurants are already looking at the potential to add heaters and/or tents during the winter months to help offset the reduced indoor dining capacity they have had to deal with over the past eight months.

Rams Head

This week Lemongrass on West Street added a tent to its outdoor dining area in the grassy lot next to the restaurant to get ready for the fall.  Reynolds Tavern has been experimenting with an outdoor igloo for outdoor dining on their patio.  Restaurants on Market Space have said the outdoor dining and live music this summer has been a hit with the public and they have all informed the City that it is their desire to continue beyond the fall season and have heated tents this winter.  The City is currently evaluating their request.

“The outdoor dining events in downtown have not only helped keep restaurants open, but they have also helped everyone hire musicians this summer,” says Erik Evans Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.  Over 200 outdoor music acts have been booked this summer at a variety of downtown locations including Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs, Reynolds Tavern, Galway Bay, Upper Main Street, Market Space and Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street.  These customers also shop downtown and enjoy the many walking and boat tours that are offered.

West Street is kicking off its fall Dinner Under the Stars season on Saturday with a special performance by the Dupont Brass Band sponsored by Turtle Dance Music.  This soulful 9-piece brass band got its start with a group of friends from Howard University playing together at the Dupont Circle metro stop to raise money for their tuition.  Since then this professional music group has performed at the Kennedy Center, the DC Jazz Festival, and has been featured in numerous publications. Expect to hear a diverse mix of music genres including jazz, R&B, and Hip Hop.  They will also be streaming live from West Street for those unable to see them in person. The fall music schedule has also just been released for both West Street and Market Space.

The Fall Music Schedule for Dinner Under the Stars on West Street

Oct 1     David Sparrow                 6pm-9pm

Oct 2     Timmie & Tambo             6pm-9pm

Oct 3     Sean Hetrick                     6pm-9pm

Oct 4     Brandt Austin Dunn           6pm-9pm

Oct 7     Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers  6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 8     Mixed Business Duo        6pm-9pm

Oct 9     Spencer Joyce                  6pm-9pm

Oct 10   Doug Segree                     6pm-9pm

Oct 11   Kristi Allen                        6pm-9pm

Oct 14   Pressing Strings               6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 15   Timmie & Tambo             6pm-9pm

Oct 16   David Sparrow                 6pm-9pm

Oct 17   Aaron Hawkins                 6pm-9pm

Oct 18   Hyland Brothers              6pm-9pm

Oct 21   Hardway Connection      6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 22   Alexander Peters             6pm-9pm

Oct 23   Doug Segree                    6pm-9pm

Oct 24   Ryan Kozel                        6pm-9pm

Oct 25   Chris Button                     6pm-9pm

Oct 28   Rock-A-Sonics                   6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 29   Chris Sacks Duo               6pm-9pm

Oct 30   Jordan Sokel Duo             6pm-9pm

Oct 31   Ryan Kozel                        6pm-9pm

Photo: Jeff B Voigt

The Fall Music Schedule for Market Space Outdoor Dining

Oct 1     Chris Button                     6pm-9pm

Oct 2     Mixed Business Duo       6pm-9pm

Oct 3     Seth Kibel                          12pm-3pm

Oct 3     Mac & Blue                       6pm-9pm

Oct 4     Timmie & Tambo            12pm-3pm

Oct 4     Ryan Kozel                        5pm-8pm

Oct 8     Aaron Hawkins                6pm-9pm

Oct 9     Larry Lay                           5pm-9pm

Oct 10   Kristi Allen                        12pm-3pm

Oct 10   Hyland Brothers              6pm-9pm

Oct 11   Alex Peters                       12pm-3pm

Oct 11   Ryan Kozel                        5pm-8pm

Oct 15   Jordan Sokel Duo            6pm-9pm

Oct 16   Sean Hetrick                     6pm-9pm

Oct 17   Over Under                       12pm-3pm

Oct 17   Brandt Austin Dunn        6pm-9pm

Oct 18   Seth Kibel                         12pm-3pm

Oct 18   Ryan Kozel                        5pm-8pm

Oct 22   Spencer Joyce                  6pm-9pm

Oct 23   Larry Lay                           5pm-9pm

Oct 24   Shawn Owen                    12pm-3pm

Oct 24   Michael Kocher               6pm-9pm

Oct 25   Doug Segree                     12pm-3pm

Oct 25   Ryan Kozel                        5pm-8pm

Oct 29   Peter Whitaker                6pm-9pm

Oct 30   Larry Lay                         5pm-9pm

Oct 31   Timmie & Tambo            12pm-3pm

Oct 31   Mac & Blue                      6pm-9pm

Rams Head

