Outdoor dining extended into fall for Annapolis

Typically dining in the streets starts to wind down in mid-September as back to school, youth sports and boat shows and cooler weather arrive. But this is no typical year and the public still prefers to eat outdoors. With the demand for outdoor dining in the streets along with live music still going strong, outdoor dining and live music will continue through at least October in downtown Annapolis. West Street’s popular Dinner Under the Stars event was expanded from every Wednesday to every Wednesday through Sunday this year and they have scheduled live music outdoors for every event through Halloween. Rams Head On Stage is also now re-opened with socially distanced tables at their West Street location.

As late fall sets in restaurants will evaluate the continued demand for continued outdoor dining. Several downtown restaurants are already looking at the potential to add heaters and/or tents during the winter months to help offset the reduced indoor dining capacity they have had to deal with over the past eight months.

Content Continues Below

This week Lemongrass on West Street added a tent to its outdoor dining area in the grassy lot next to the restaurant to get ready for the fall. Reynolds Tavern has been experimenting with an outdoor igloo for outdoor dining on their patio. Restaurants on Market Space have said the outdoor dining and live music this summer has been a hit with the public and they have all informed the City that it is their desire to continue beyond the fall season and have heated tents this winter. The City is currently evaluating their request.

“The outdoor dining events in downtown have not only helped keep restaurants open, but they have also helped everyone hire musicians this summer,” says Erik Evans Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. Over 200 outdoor music acts have been booked this summer at a variety of downtown locations including Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs, Reynolds Tavern, Galway Bay, Upper Main Street, Market Space and Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street. These customers also shop downtown and enjoy the many walking and boat tours that are offered.

West Street is kicking off its fall Dinner Under the Stars season on Saturday with a special performance by the Dupont Brass Band sponsored by Turtle Dance Music. This soulful 9-piece brass band got its start with a group of friends from Howard University playing together at the Dupont Circle metro stop to raise money for their tuition. Since then this professional music group has performed at the Kennedy Center, the DC Jazz Festival, and has been featured in numerous publications. Expect to hear a diverse mix of music genres including jazz, R&B, and Hip Hop. They will also be streaming live from West Street for those unable to see them in person. The fall music schedule has also just been released for both West Street and Market Space.

The Fall Music Schedule for Dinner Under the Stars on West Street

Oct 1 David Sparrow 6pm-9pm

Oct 2 Timmie & Tambo 6pm-9pm

Oct 3 Sean Hetrick 6pm-9pm

Oct 4 Brandt Austin Dunn 6pm-9pm

Oct 7 Sean Hetrick & the Leftovers 6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 8 Mixed Business Duo 6pm-9pm

Oct 9 Spencer Joyce 6pm-9pm

Oct 10 Doug Segree 6pm-9pm

Oct 11 Kristi Allen 6pm-9pm

Oct 14 Pressing Strings 6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 15 Timmie & Tambo 6pm-9pm

Oct 16 David Sparrow 6pm-9pm

Oct 17 Aaron Hawkins 6pm-9pm

Oct 18 Hyland Brothers 6pm-9pm

Oct 21 Hardway Connection 6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 22 Alexander Peters 6pm-9pm

Oct 23 Doug Segree 6pm-9pm

Oct 24 Ryan Kozel 6pm-9pm

Oct 25 Chris Button 6pm-9pm

Oct 28 Rock-A-Sonics 6:30pm-9:30pm

Oct 29 Chris Sacks Duo 6pm-9pm

Oct 30 Jordan Sokel Duo 6pm-9pm

Oct 31 Ryan Kozel 6pm-9pm

The Fall Music Schedule for Market Space Outdoor Dining

Oct 1 Chris Button 6pm-9pm

Oct 2 Mixed Business Duo 6pm-9pm

Oct 3 Seth Kibel 12pm-3pm

Oct 3 Mac & Blue 6pm-9pm

Oct 4 Timmie & Tambo 12pm-3pm

Oct 4 Ryan Kozel 5pm-8pm

Oct 8 Aaron Hawkins 6pm-9pm

Oct 9 Larry Lay 5pm-9pm

Oct 10 Kristi Allen 12pm-3pm

Oct 10 Hyland Brothers 6pm-9pm

Oct 11 Alex Peters 12pm-3pm

Oct 11 Ryan Kozel 5pm-8pm

Oct 15 Jordan Sokel Duo 6pm-9pm

Oct 16 Sean Hetrick 6pm-9pm

Oct 17 Over Under 12pm-3pm

Oct 17 Brandt Austin Dunn 6pm-9pm

Oct 18 Seth Kibel 12pm-3pm

Oct 18 Ryan Kozel 5pm-8pm

Oct 22 Spencer Joyce 6pm-9pm

Oct 23 Larry Lay 5pm-9pm

Oct 24 Shawn Owen 12pm-3pm

Oct 24 Michael Kocher 6pm-9pm

Oct 25 Doug Segree 12pm-3pm

Oct 25 Ryan Kozel 5pm-8pm

Oct 29 Peter Whitaker 6pm-9pm

Oct 30 Larry Lay 5pm-9pm

Oct 31 Timmie & Tambo 12pm-3pm

Oct 31 Mac & Blue 6pm-9pm



Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB